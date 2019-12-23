  • search
Trending Jharkhand election results Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand Election Results: Cong workers burst crackers, distribute sweets as trends come in

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 23: Christmas seemed to have come early at the Congress headquarters on Monday with party workers bursting crackers and distributing sweets as trends for the Jharkhand assembly elections showed the Congress-JMM alliance ahead of the ruling BJP.

    Jharkhand Election Results: Cong workers burst crackers, distribute sweets as trends come in
    Representational Image

    The Congress was ahead in 13 seats and the JMM in 23, according to the Election Commission. The BJP was trailing with leads in 27 seats, indicating that it may cede power to the opposition.

    BJP’s vote share is up since 2014, but its down in the number of seats at Jharkhand

      Jharkhand elections: Mahagathbandhan set for a cleansweep | Oneindia News

      The RJD was ahead in five seats and the AJSU in three.

      "People have voted for change," Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha told reporters at the Congress office, anticipating a victory for the opposition alliance. Elections were held over five phases between November 30 and December 20.

      More CONGRESS News

      Read more about:

      congress jharkhand election results

      Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 23, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue