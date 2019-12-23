Jharkhand election results 2019 LIVE: Congress wins from Bermo constituency
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Ranchi, Dec 23: Jharkhand Assembly election results will be declared today. Just inches away from the majority mark of 41, the Congress-JMM alliance says it should be invited first by Governor Draupadi Murmu over the BJP.
1:06 PM, 23 Dec
First result declared, Congress candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh wins on sitting BJP MLA Mahato from Bermo constituency. In the 2014 Assembly polls, Yogeshwar Mahto had won over Rajendra Prasad Singh of the Congress by 42.99 percent votes.
1:03 PM, 23 Dec
BJP's Raj Sinha falls behind Congress' Mannan Mallick in Dhanbad.
Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das is now trailing. Independent candidate Saryu Rai is leading by 771 votes. Das has been winning this seat since 1995.
12:48 PM, 23 Dec
CM Raghubar Das locked in close contest with Independent candidate Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur East.
12:47 PM, 23 Dec
Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das is now trailing. Independent candidate Saryu Rai is leading by 771 votes.
Political Heavyweights
Jugsalai
Ramchandra Sahis
AJSU
Mochiram Bauri
BJP
Vs
AJSU's Ramchandra Sahis is leading. This a traditional AJSU seat. However, this time the JMM has a chance because of a split between BJP and AJSU.
12:47 PM, 23 Dec
As per official Election Commission trends, BJP is currently leading on 29 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 42 seats (JMM 25, Congress 12 and RJD 5)
12:47 PM, 23 Dec
Hemant Soren is leading from Dumka seat by 2463 votes and Barhait by 8616 votes.
Political Heavyweights
Sindri
Indrajeet Mahto
BJP
Ramesh Rahi
JVMP
Vs
BJP's Indrajeet Mahto is leading. The seat faces a triangular contest because of MCC candidate and former four-time MLA Anand Mahto.
12:47 PM, 23 Dec
Congress's Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh: We were confident that Jharkhand will give clear majority to our alliance. Trends are good but I won't make comment until final result.We've clearly said that Hemant Soren will be CM candidate of our alliance.
12:06 PM, 23 Dec
State elections are fought on issues concerning the state, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
11:53 AM, 23 Dec
''Had Saryu Rai caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far. Let me clearly state that we're not only winning but we'll also form govt under the leadership of BJP in the state,'' Das also said.
11:52 AM, 23 Dec
Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East Raghubar Das: These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi.
11:43 AM, 23 Dec
Celebrations have started at the Congress HQ in Delhi.
11:41 AM, 23 Dec
Former Jharkhand CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi leading from Dhanwar seat by 5980 votes.
11:41 AM, 23 Dec
Trend reverses in Silli, AJSU chief Sudesh Mahato now leading by 4,000 votes.
11:37 AM, 23 Dec
Former Jharkhand CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi leading from Dhanwar seat by 5980 votes.
11:36 AM, 23 Dec
Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das, leading by 1449 votes.
11:03 AM, 23 Dec
Babulal Marandi has admitted that the results are not according to their expectations. "We will have to accept people's mandate. We will play the role which people's mandate has given us. Let the results come, then we will sit and discuss what to do," he told ANI.
11:02 AM, 23 Dec
Samri Lal, BJP candidate from Kanke is ahead by nearly 5,000 votes
11:02 AM, 23 Dec
Arjun Munda, union minister, will wait for the final results to come in.
11:01 AM, 23 Dec
AJSU party's Sudesh Mahto trailing in Silli seat, JMM's Seema Devi leading by 284 votes.
10:52 AM, 23 Dec
Babulal Marandi is leading from Dhanwar seat by 2841 votes
10:48 AM, 23 Dec
Ramchandra Sahis of AJSUP leads from Jugsalai.
10:44 AM, 23 Dec
Official Election Commission trends on all the 81 constituencies out: BJP leading on 27 seats, JMM on 25 , Congress on 13, RJD on 5, JVM (P) on 4, AJSU 3, BSP 2 & CPI (ML) on 1 seat.
10:40 AM, 23 Dec
Vote share
In terms of vote share, the BJP has garnered 34% of the votes while the JMM has around 18% vote share so far
10:28 AM, 23 Dec
According to Election Commission trends for 78 seats show BJP leading on 29 seats, JMM on 23, Congress on 11, RJD on 5, JVM (P) on 4, AJSU and BSP on 2 each & CPI (ML) on 1 seat.
10:27 AM, 23 Dec
BJP's Sukhdev Bhagat leads in Lohardaga seat.
10:27 AM, 23 Dec
Congress' Purnima Niraj Singh leading from Jharia.
10:27 AM, 23 Dec
Hemant Soren falls behind in Dumka by over 6,000 votes
10:26 AM, 23 Dec
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD: There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election. We have fought elections under leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the Chief Minister. #JharkhandAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/EyjkwkTJ8n
State BJP chief Laxman Gilua trailing from Chakradharpur
1:06 AM, 23 Dec
The counting will start at 8 am in all the 24 district headquarters.
1:07 AM, 23 Dec
Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition.
1:09 AM, 23 Dec
The state which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, is the third state after Maharashtra and Haryana to go to polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
1:09 AM, 23 Dec
The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election, in October this year. The first result is expected at around 1 pm today.
1:14 AM, 23 Dec
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-AJSU alliance swept the state winning 13 out of the 14 seats and securing 55.3% votes. Presently, the BJP is in power in the state which has 81 assembly seats.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
The smaller parties would play a crucial role. If exit polls are to be believed then there would be a hung assembly in Jharkhand.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
The BJP has rubbished all exit polls and says that it would easily return to power.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
All exit polls have suggested that the BJP is unlikely to retain power.
Who are the most prominent candidates in the fray?
One of the most crucial seats in the elections is Jamshedpur East from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been winning since 1995. He is up against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai who turned rebellious after his ticket was put on hold by the party.
7:59 AM, 23 Dec
The fate of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will also be decided.
7:59 AM, 23 Dec
Key parties
The key parties in the fray include BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and the All Jharkhand Students Union.
8:03 AM, 23 Dec
Counting of votes for 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began at 8 am on Monday, Election Commission officials said. The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.
Poster with 'Jharkhand ki pukar hai gathbandhan ki sarkar hai. Hemant ab ki baar hai' seen in Ranchi
8:07 AM, 23 Dec
JMM leader Vinod Pandey said the grand alliance will certainly get majority as people are fed up with the BJP government.
8:10 AM, 23 Dec
JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Dumka constituency.
8:13 AM, 23 Dec
In the counting of postal ballots the Congress is leading
8:15 AM, 23 Dec
Early trends on CNN-News18 show Congress-JMM alliance is 12 and the BJP is 7 now.
8:15 AM, 23 Dec
Meanwhile, the share markets, which rose more than 1.5% last week, could also react to Jharkhand Assembly election results.
8:17 AM, 23 Dec
Early trend shows BJP’s Randhir Kumar Singh leading from Sarath. The constituency is considered a stronghold of the Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), and the upcoming election has become a prestige battle for the party after its MLA Randhir Kumar Singh defected to the BJP with five other MLAs of the party in 2014.
8:19 AM, 23 Dec
Postal votes being counted.
8:20 AM, 23 Dec
CPI (ML) leading in Bagodar assembly seat
8:21 AM, 23 Dec
Early trends indicate that BJP is leading in14 seats while the JMM-Congress alliance is ahead in 22 seats.
8:22 AM, 23 Dec
Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is in fray from two seats -- Dumka and Barhet. BJP has pitted Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi in Dumka against Soren.
8:25 AM, 23 Dec
In Jamshedpur East assembly seat, BJP's Raghubar Das has taken early leads. He is pitted against Saryu Roy who quit the party just ahead of the elections. He is in the fray as an independent candidate.
8:27 AM, 23 Dec
JVM , AJSU and Independents too are leading in some constituencies
8:27 AM, 23 Dec
JVM’s Pradeep Yadav leads from Poreyahat constituency
8:27 AM, 23 Dec
Babulal Marandi of JVM(P) leading from Dhanwar
