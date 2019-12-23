  • search
Trending Jharkhand election results Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand election results 2019 LIVE: Congress wins from Bermo constituency

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 23: Jharkhand Assembly election results will be declared today. Just inches away from the majority mark of 41, the Congress-JMM alliance says it should be invited first by Governor Draupadi Murmu over the BJP.

    Jharkhand election results 2019 LIVE: Neck and neck fight between BJP, Congress

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:06 PM, 23 Dec
    First result declared, Congress candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh wins on sitting BJP MLA Mahato from Bermo constituency. In the 2014 Assembly polls, Yogeshwar Mahto had won over Rajendra Prasad Singh of the Congress by 42.99 percent votes.
    1:03 PM, 23 Dec
    BJP's Raj Sinha falls behind Congress' Mannan Mallick in Dhanbad.
    12:52 PM, 23 Dec
    Jharkhand Assembly elections partywise trends at 12.20 pm. Total seats: 81 Trends available: 81 BJP: 29 JMM: 24 Congress: 13 RJD: 5 JVM(P): 4 AJSU Party: 2 CPI-ML(Liberation): 1 NCP: 1 Independent: 2
    Political Heavyweights
    Jamshedpur East
    Abhay Singh
    JVMP
    Raghubar Das
    BJP
    Vs
    Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das is now trailing. Independent candidate Saryu Rai is leading by 771 votes. Das has been winning this seat since 1995.
    12:48 PM, 23 Dec
    CM Raghubar Das locked in close contest with Independent candidate Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur East.
    12:47 PM, 23 Dec
    Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das is now trailing. Independent candidate Saryu Rai is leading by 771 votes.
    Political Heavyweights
    Jugsalai
    Ramchandra Sahis
    AJSU
    Mochiram Bauri
    BJP
    Vs
    AJSU's Ramchandra Sahis is leading. This a traditional AJSU seat. However, this time the JMM has a chance because of a split between BJP and AJSU.
    12:47 PM, 23 Dec
    As per official Election Commission trends, BJP is currently leading on 29 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 42 seats (JMM 25, Congress 12 and RJD 5)
    12:47 PM, 23 Dec
    Hemant Soren is leading from Dumka seat by 2463 votes and Barhait by 8616 votes.
    Political Heavyweights
    Sindri
    Indrajeet Mahto
    BJP
    Ramesh Rahi
    JVMP
    Vs
    BJP's Indrajeet Mahto is leading. The seat faces a triangular contest because of MCC candidate and former four-time MLA Anand Mahto.
    12:47 PM, 23 Dec
    Congress's Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh: We were confident that Jharkhand will give clear majority to our alliance. Trends are good but I won't make comment until final result.We've clearly said that Hemant Soren will be CM candidate of our alliance.
    12:06 PM, 23 Dec
    State elections are fought on issues concerning the state, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    11:53 AM, 23 Dec
    ''Had Saryu Rai caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far. Let me clearly state that we're not only winning but we'll also form govt under the leadership of BJP in the state,'' Das also said.
    11:52 AM, 23 Dec
    Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East Raghubar Das: These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi.
    11:43 AM, 23 Dec
    Celebrations have started at the Congress HQ in Delhi.
    11:41 AM, 23 Dec
    Former Jharkhand CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi leading from Dhanwar seat by 5980 votes.
    11:41 AM, 23 Dec
    Trend reverses in Silli, AJSU chief Sudesh Mahato now leading by 4,000 votes.
    11:37 AM, 23 Dec
    Former Jharkhand CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi leading from Dhanwar seat by 5980 votes.
    11:36 AM, 23 Dec
    Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das, leading by 1449 votes.
    11:03 AM, 23 Dec
    Babulal Marandi has admitted that the results are not according to their expectations. "We will have to accept people's mandate. We will play the role which people's mandate has given us. Let the results come, then we will sit and discuss what to do," he told ANI.
    11:02 AM, 23 Dec
    Samri Lal, BJP candidate from Kanke is ahead by nearly 5,000 votes
    11:02 AM, 23 Dec
    Arjun Munda, union minister, will wait for the final results to come in.
    11:01 AM, 23 Dec
    AJSU party's Sudesh Mahto trailing in Silli seat, JMM's Seema Devi leading by 284 votes.
    10:52 AM, 23 Dec
    Babulal Marandi is leading from Dhanwar seat by 2841 votes
    10:48 AM, 23 Dec
    Ramchandra Sahis of AJSUP leads from Jugsalai.
    10:44 AM, 23 Dec
    Official Election Commission trends on all the 81 constituencies out: BJP leading on 27 seats, JMM on 25 , Congress on 13, RJD on 5, JVM (P) on 4, AJSU 3, BSP 2 & CPI (ML) on 1 seat.
    10:40 AM, 23 Dec
    Vote share
    In terms of vote share, the BJP has garnered 34% of the votes while the JMM has around 18% vote share so far
    10:28 AM, 23 Dec
    According to Election Commission trends for 78 seats show BJP leading on 29 seats, JMM on 23, Congress on 11, RJD on 5, JVM (P) on 4, AJSU and BSP on 2 each & CPI (ML) on 1 seat.
    10:27 AM, 23 Dec
    BJP's Sukhdev Bhagat leads in Lohardaga seat.
    10:27 AM, 23 Dec
    Congress' Purnima Niraj Singh leading from Jharia.
    10:27 AM, 23 Dec
    Hemant Soren falls behind in Dumka by over 6,000 votes
    10:26 AM, 23 Dec
    Hemant Soren will be CM, predicts Tejashwi
    10:26 AM, 23 Dec
    State BJP chief Laxman Gilua trailing from Chakradharpur
    READ MORE

    Key parties and candidates

    The key parties in the fray include BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and the All Jharkhand Students Union.

    One of the most crucial seats in the elections in Jamshedpur East from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been winning since 1995. He is up against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai who turned rebellious after his ticket was put on hold by the party.

    The fate of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will also be decided.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp jmm jharkhand assembly elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue