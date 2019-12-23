  • search
Jharkhand election results
    Jharkhand election results 2019 LIVE: 1.5 hours into counting, JMM-led alliance leading on 6 seats

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 23: Jharkhand Assembly election results will be declared today as counting of votes have begun from 8 am. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats -- Chandankyari and Torpa.

    Jharkhand election results 2019 LIVE: Neck and neck fight between BJP, Congress

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

    9:43 AM, 23 Dec
    BJP gets in touch with Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) chief Babulal Marandi. A former BJP leader, he was the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand
    9:41 AM, 23 Dec
    CM Raghubar Das maintains slender lead in his bastion Jamshedpur East
    9:41 AM, 23 Dec
    Tileshwar Ram of JVM trailing from Chatra
    Political Heavyweights
    Gumla
    Bhushan Tirkey
    JMM
    Mishir Kujur
    BJP
    Vs
    JMM's Bhushan Tirkey is leading. The BJP dropped its sitting MLA and put up Misir Kujur while the JVM has fielded Rajendra Tigga and thus all three contesting are Christian Uraon Tribals.
    9:31 AM, 23 Dec
    According to official trends from the Election Commission of India, BJP leading on 3 seats, Congress, JMM, RJD on two each and AJSU on 1 seat
    9:27 AM, 23 Dec
    Shweta Singh of Congress is ahead in Bokaro
    9:27 AM, 23 Dec
    Lambodar Mahato of AJSU leads from Gomia
    9:27 AM, 23 Dec
    BJP's Reeta Devi trailing in Tamar
    9:26 AM, 23 Dec
    JMM's Mahua Maji trailing in Ranchi
    9:26 AM, 23 Dec
    CP Singh of BJP leads in Ranchi
    Political Heavyweights
    Jamshedpur West
    Devendra Singh
    BJP
    Pankaj Sav
    JVMP
    Vs
    BJP's Devendra Singh is leading. As BJP leader Saryu Roy decided not to contest from the Constituency seat, the saffron party fielded Devendra Nath Singh against Congress’s Banna Gupta. AJSU has fielded its candidate Brijesh Singh from the seat.
    9:26 AM, 23 Dec
    Hemant Soren leading from both Dumka and Barhait.
    9:12 AM, 23 Dec
    Official Election Commission trends: All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) leading on 1 seat. Party's candidate Lambodar Mahto leading from Gomia seat.
    9:05 AM, 23 Dec
    BJP fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies. Former minister Satyanand Jha was fielded from Nalla seat.
    8:50 AM, 23 Dec
    The AJSU is leading in 7 seats. They could come into play if the Congress-JMM alliance lands short of a majority.
    8:44 AM, 23 Dec
    Visuals from a counting centre in Ranchi
    8:41 AM, 23 Dec
    Both Raghubar Das and Hemant Soren are leading in their seats.
    Political Heavyweights
    Jharia
    Mrs. Purnima Niraj Singh
    CONG
    Smt. Ragini Singh
    BJP
    Vs
    Congress leader Purnima Niraj Singh is leading. She is up against her sister-in-law Ragini Singh. Traditionally a saffron bastion, BJP has won the last three elections from the Assembly seat.
    8:37 AM, 23 Dec
    Sudesh Mahato, AJSU, is leading in Silli
    8:36 AM, 23 Dec
    JVMP's Bandhu Tirkey leading from Mandar Assembly constituency
    8:36 AM, 23 Dec
    BJP's Shradhanand Besra from Simdega Assembly constituency leads.
    8:35 AM, 23 Dec
    Raj Sinha of BJP leading in Dhanbad
    8:34 AM, 23 Dec
    As counting the votes underway amid tight security, early trends indicated that the Congress-JMM alliance is leading on 34 seats while the BJP is leading on 21 seats. Other key players -- JVM and AJSU are leading on 3 and 4 seats respectively.
    8:31 AM, 23 Dec
    AJSU has not ruled out making a post-poll alliance with the BJP
    8:29 AM, 23 Dec
    JMM leader Hemant Soren has taken leads in Dumka
    8:27 AM, 23 Dec
    Babulal Marandi of JVM(P) leading from Dhanwar
    8:27 AM, 23 Dec
    JVM’s Pradeep Yadav leads from Poreyahat constituency
    8:27 AM, 23 Dec
    JVM , AJSU and Independents too are leading in some constituencies
    8:25 AM, 23 Dec
    In Jamshedpur East assembly seat, BJP's Raghubar Das has taken early leads. He is pitted against Saryu Roy who quit the party just ahead of the elections. He is in the fray as an independent candidate.
    8:22 AM, 23 Dec
    Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is in fray from two seats -- Dumka and Barhet. BJP has pitted Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi in Dumka against Soren.
    8:21 AM, 23 Dec
    Early trends indicate that BJP is leading in14 seats while the JMM-Congress alliance is ahead in 22 seats.
    8:20 AM, 23 Dec
    CPI (ML) leading in Bagodar assembly seat
    8:19 AM, 23 Dec
    Postal votes being counted.
    Key parties and candidates

    The key parties in the fray include BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and the All Jharkhand Students Union.

    One of the most crucial seats in the elections in Jamshedpur East from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been winning since 1995. He is up against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai who turned rebellious after his ticket was put on hold by the party.

    The fate of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will also be decided.

