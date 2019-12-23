Jharkhand election results 2019 LIVE: Saryu Rai says he will comfortably defeat CM Das
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Ranchi, Dec 23: Jharkhand Assembly election results will be declared today. Just inches away from the majority mark of 41, the Congress-JMM alliance says it should be invited first by Governor Draupadi Murmu over the BJP.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
2:43 PM, 23 Dec
AJSU party's Sudesh Mahto leading on Silli by 17125 votes, JMM's Seema Devi trailing.
2:34 PM, 23 Dec
At 2:15 pm, Raghubar Das trails by 4, 643 votes from Jamshedpur East while independent candidate Saryu Rai leads.
2:34 PM, 23 Dec
Congress's Naman Bixal Kongari wins from Kolebira constituency. In 2014, Anosh Ekka of the Jharkhand Party (JKP) had won from the seat.
Political Heavyweights
Dumka
Hemant Soren
JMM
Smt. Anjula Murmu
JVMP
Vs
JMM's Hemant Soren edges past BJP rival by over 2,000 votes.
2:29 PM, 23 Dec
BJP's Nilkanth Munda wins from Khunti assembly seat.
2:26 PM, 23 Dec
Former CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi leading in Dhanwar seat by 18,645 votes.
2:02 PM, 23 Dec
BJP's Amar Kumar Bauri wins from Chandankyari constituency. In 2014, Amar of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha had won from the same seat.
1:57 PM, 23 Dec
As per official Election Commission trends, BJP is currently leading on 31 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 40 seats (JMM 23, Congress 13 and RJD 4)
1:40 PM, 23 Dec
Saryu Rai, independent candidate from Jamshedpur East, leading against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das says, "Lead of about 1500-2000 will continue in the coming rounds of counting. I could win by a margin of 30,000 votes".
1:39 PM, 23 Dec
Hemant Soren, is leading from both Dumka and Barhait assembly seats from his nearest rivals of the BJP by comfortable margins.
Political Heavyweights
Jamshedpur East
Saryu Rai
IND
Raghubar Das
BJP
Vs
Incumbent CM Raghubar Das is trailing by 2, 604 votes after the fifth round of counting. Independent candidate Saryu Rai bags 19, 183 votes while Raghubar get 16, 579 votes, as per recent trends.
1:39 PM, 23 Dec
Congress leader Rajesh Thakur on Monday said that they will form a strong government in the state
1:38 PM, 23 Dec
AJSU's Lambodar Mahto wins from Gomia. By-poll in Gomia was necessitated because of the disqualification of JMM MLA Yogendra Prasad following his conviction in a coal theft case.
1:34 PM, 23 Dec
Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut on BJP -- "Jharkhand has slipped out of BJP's hand. Despite efforts, after Maharashtra, even smaller states are slipping from their control."
1:29 PM, 23 Dec
AJSU party's Sudesh Mahto is now leading in Silli seat by 10400 votes, JMM's Seema Devi is trailing
1:23 PM, 23 Dec
In Dhanwar, BJP''s Lakshman Prasad Singh received less than three thousand votes so far.
1:06 PM, 23 Dec
First result declared, Congress candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh wins on sitting BJP MLA Mahato from Bermo constituency. In the 2014 Assembly polls, Yogeshwar Mahto had won over Rajendra Prasad Singh of the Congress by 42.99 percent votes.
Political Heavyweights
Jugsalai
Ramchandra Sahis
AJSU
Mochiram Bauri
BJP
Vs
AJSU's Ramchandra Sahis is leading. This a traditional AJSU seat. However, this time the JMM has a chance because of a split between BJP and AJSU.
1:03 PM, 23 Dec
BJP's Raj Sinha falls behind Congress' Mannan Mallick in Dhanbad.
CM Raghubar Das locked in close contest with Independent candidate Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur East.
12:47 PM, 23 Dec
Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das is now trailing. Independent candidate Saryu Rai is leading by 771 votes.
12:47 PM, 23 Dec
As per official Election Commission trends, BJP is currently leading on 29 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 42 seats (JMM 25, Congress 12 and RJD 5)
12:47 PM, 23 Dec
Hemant Soren is leading from Dumka seat by 2463 votes and Barhait by 8616 votes.
12:47 PM, 23 Dec
Congress's Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh: We were confident that Jharkhand will give clear majority to our alliance. Trends are good but I won't make comment until final result.We've clearly said that Hemant Soren will be CM candidate of our alliance.
12:06 PM, 23 Dec
State elections are fought on issues concerning the state, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
11:53 AM, 23 Dec
''Had Saryu Rai caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far. Let me clearly state that we're not only winning but we'll also form govt under the leadership of BJP in the state,'' Das also said.
11:52 AM, 23 Dec
Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East Raghubar Das: These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi.
11:43 AM, 23 Dec
Celebrations have started at the Congress HQ in Delhi.
11:41 AM, 23 Dec
Former Jharkhand CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi leading from Dhanwar seat by 5980 votes while CPI (ML) candidate Raj Kumar Yadav is trailing from the same.
11:41 AM, 23 Dec
Trend reverses in Silli, AJSU chief Sudesh Mahato now leading by 4,000 votes.
11:37 AM, 23 Dec
Former Jharkhand CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi leading from Dhanwar seat by 5980 votes.
11:36 AM, 23 Dec
Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das, leading by 1449 votes.
READ MORE
1:06 AM, 23 Dec
The counting will start at 8 am in all the 24 district headquarters.
1:07 AM, 23 Dec
Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition.
1:09 AM, 23 Dec
The state which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, is the third state after Maharashtra and Haryana to go to polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
1:09 AM, 23 Dec
The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election, in October this year. The first result is expected at around 1 pm today.
1:14 AM, 23 Dec
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-AJSU alliance swept the state winning 13 out of the 14 seats and securing 55.3% votes. Presently, the BJP is in power in the state which has 81 assembly seats.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
The smaller parties would play a crucial role. If exit polls are to be believed then there would be a hung assembly in Jharkhand.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
The BJP has rubbished all exit polls and says that it would easily return to power.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
All exit polls have suggested that the BJP is unlikely to retain power.
Who are the most prominent candidates in the fray?
One of the most crucial seats in the elections is Jamshedpur East from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been winning since 1995. He is up against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai who turned rebellious after his ticket was put on hold by the party.
7:59 AM, 23 Dec
The fate of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will also be decided.
7:59 AM, 23 Dec
Key parties
The key parties in the fray include BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and the All Jharkhand Students Union.
8:03 AM, 23 Dec
Counting of votes for 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began at 8 am on Monday, Election Commission officials said. The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.
Poster with 'Jharkhand ki pukar hai gathbandhan ki sarkar hai. Hemant ab ki baar hai' seen in Ranchi
8:07 AM, 23 Dec
JMM leader Vinod Pandey said the grand alliance will certainly get majority as people are fed up with the BJP government.
8:10 AM, 23 Dec
JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Dumka constituency.
8:13 AM, 23 Dec
In the counting of postal ballots the Congress is leading
8:15 AM, 23 Dec
Early trends on CNN-News18 show Congress-JMM alliance is 12 and the BJP is 7 now.
8:15 AM, 23 Dec
Meanwhile, the share markets, which rose more than 1.5% last week, could also react to Jharkhand Assembly election results.
8:17 AM, 23 Dec
Early trend shows BJP’s Randhir Kumar Singh leading from Sarath. The constituency is considered a stronghold of the Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), and the upcoming election has become a prestige battle for the party after its MLA Randhir Kumar Singh defected to the BJP with five other MLAs of the party in 2014.
8:19 AM, 23 Dec
Postal votes being counted.
8:20 AM, 23 Dec
CPI (ML) leading in Bagodar assembly seat
8:21 AM, 23 Dec
Early trends indicate that BJP is leading in14 seats while the JMM-Congress alliance is ahead in 22 seats.
8:22 AM, 23 Dec
Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is in fray from two seats -- Dumka and Barhet. BJP has pitted Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi in Dumka against Soren.
8:25 AM, 23 Dec
In Jamshedpur East assembly seat, BJP's Raghubar Das has taken early leads. He is pitted against Saryu Roy who quit the party just ahead of the elections. He is in the fray as an independent candidate.
8:27 AM, 23 Dec
JVM , AJSU and Independents too are leading in some constituencies
8:27 AM, 23 Dec
JVM’s Pradeep Yadav leads from Poreyahat constituency
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more