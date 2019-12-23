  • search
Jharkhand election results
    Jharkhand election results 2019 LIVE: Saryu Rai says he will comfortably defeat CM Das

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 23: Jharkhand Assembly election results will be declared today. Just inches away from the majority mark of 41, the Congress-JMM alliance says it should be invited first by Governor Draupadi Murmu over the BJP.

    Jharkhand election results 2019 LIVE: Neck and neck fight between BJP, Congress

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

    2:43 PM, 23 Dec
    AJSU party's Sudesh Mahto leading on Silli by 17125 votes, JMM's Seema Devi trailing.
    2:34 PM, 23 Dec
    At 2:15 pm, Raghubar Das trails by 4, 643 votes from Jamshedpur East while independent candidate Saryu Rai leads.
    2:34 PM, 23 Dec
    Congress's Naman Bixal Kongari wins from Kolebira constituency. In 2014, Anosh Ekka of the Jharkhand Party (JKP) had won from the seat.
    Political Heavyweights
    Dumka
    Hemant Soren
    JMM
    Smt. Anjula Murmu
    JVMP
    Vs
    JMM's Hemant Soren edges past BJP rival by over 2,000 votes.
    2:29 PM, 23 Dec
    BJP's Nilkanth Munda wins from Khunti assembly seat.
    2:26 PM, 23 Dec
    Former CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi leading in Dhanwar seat by 18,645 votes.
    2:02 PM, 23 Dec
    BJP's Amar Kumar Bauri wins from Chandankyari constituency. In 2014, Amar of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha had won from the same seat.
    1:57 PM, 23 Dec
    As per official Election Commission trends, BJP is currently leading on 31 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 40 seats (JMM 23, Congress 13 and RJD 4)
    1:40 PM, 23 Dec
    Saryu Rai, independent candidate from Jamshedpur East, leading against Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das says, "Lead of about 1500-2000 will continue in the coming rounds of counting. I could win by a margin of 30,000 votes".
    1:39 PM, 23 Dec
    Hemant Soren, is leading from both Dumka and Barhait assembly seats from his nearest rivals of the BJP by comfortable margins.
    Political Heavyweights
    Jamshedpur East
    Saryu Rai
    IND
    Raghubar Das
    BJP
    Vs
    Incumbent CM Raghubar Das is trailing by 2, 604 votes after the fifth round of counting. Independent candidate Saryu Rai bags 19, 183 votes while Raghubar get 16, 579 votes, as per recent trends.
    1:39 PM, 23 Dec
    Congress leader Rajesh Thakur on Monday said that they will form a strong government in the state
    1:38 PM, 23 Dec
    AJSU's Lambodar Mahto wins from Gomia. By-poll in Gomia was necessitated because of the disqualification of JMM MLA Yogendra Prasad following his conviction in a coal theft case.
    1:34 PM, 23 Dec
    Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut on BJP -- "Jharkhand has slipped out of BJP's hand. Despite efforts, after Maharashtra, even smaller states are slipping from their control."
    1:29 PM, 23 Dec
    AJSU party's Sudesh Mahto is now leading in Silli seat by 10400 votes, JMM's Seema Devi is trailing
    1:23 PM, 23 Dec
    In Dhanwar, BJP''s Lakshman Prasad Singh received less than three thousand votes so far.
    1:06 PM, 23 Dec
    First result declared, Congress candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh wins on sitting BJP MLA Mahato from Bermo constituency. In the 2014 Assembly polls, Yogeshwar Mahto had won over Rajendra Prasad Singh of the Congress by 42.99 percent votes.
    Political Heavyweights
    Jugsalai
    Ramchandra Sahis
    AJSU
    Mochiram Bauri
    BJP
    Vs
    AJSU's Ramchandra Sahis is leading. This a traditional AJSU seat. However, this time the JMM has a chance because of a split between BJP and AJSU.
    1:03 PM, 23 Dec
    BJP's Raj Sinha falls behind Congress' Mannan Mallick in Dhanbad.
    12:52 PM, 23 Dec
    Jharkhand Assembly elections partywise trends at 12.20 pm. Total seats: 81 Trends available: 81 BJP: 29 JMM: 24 Congress: 13 RJD: 5 JVM(P): 4 AJSU Party: 2 CPI-ML(Liberation): 1 NCP: 1 Independent: 2
    12:48 PM, 23 Dec
    CM Raghubar Das locked in close contest with Independent candidate Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur East.
    12:47 PM, 23 Dec
    Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das is now trailing. Independent candidate Saryu Rai is leading by 771 votes.
    12:47 PM, 23 Dec
    As per official Election Commission trends, BJP is currently leading on 29 seats and Congress-JMM-RJD alliance on 42 seats (JMM 25, Congress 12 and RJD 5)
    12:47 PM, 23 Dec
    Hemant Soren is leading from Dumka seat by 2463 votes and Barhait by 8616 votes.
    12:47 PM, 23 Dec
    Congress's Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh: We were confident that Jharkhand will give clear majority to our alliance. Trends are good but I won't make comment until final result.We've clearly said that Hemant Soren will be CM candidate of our alliance.
    12:06 PM, 23 Dec
    State elections are fought on issues concerning the state, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    11:53 AM, 23 Dec
    ''Had Saryu Rai caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far. Let me clearly state that we're not only winning but we'll also form govt under the leadership of BJP in the state,'' Das also said.
    11:52 AM, 23 Dec
    Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East Raghubar Das: These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi.
    11:43 AM, 23 Dec
    Celebrations have started at the Congress HQ in Delhi.
    11:41 AM, 23 Dec
    Former Jharkhand CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi leading from Dhanwar seat by 5980 votes while CPI (ML) candidate Raj Kumar Yadav is trailing from the same.
    11:41 AM, 23 Dec
    Trend reverses in Silli, AJSU chief Sudesh Mahato now leading by 4,000 votes.
    11:37 AM, 23 Dec
    Former Jharkhand CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi leading from Dhanwar seat by 5980 votes.
    11:36 AM, 23 Dec
    Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das, leading by 1449 votes.
    bjp jmm jharkhand assembly elections 2019

