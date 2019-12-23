Jharkhand election results 2019 LIVE: After BJP, Congress reaches out to JVM, AJSU
Ranchi, Dec 23: Jharkhand Assembly election results will be declared today as counting of votes have begun from 8 am. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats -- Chandankyari and Torpa.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
10:28 AM, 23 Dec
According to Election Commission trends for 78 seats show BJP leading on 29 seats, JMM on 23, Congress on 11, RJD on 5, JVM (P) on 4, AJSU and BSP on 2 each & CPI (ML) on 1 seat.
10:27 AM, 23 Dec
BJP's Sukhdev Bhagat leads in Lohardaga seat.
10:27 AM, 23 Dec
Congress' Purnima Niraj Singh leading from Jharia.
Political Heavyweights
Jamshedpur West
Devendra Singh
BJP
Pankaj Sav
JVMP
Vs
BJP's Devendra Singh is leading. As BJP leader Saryu Roy decided not to contest from the Constituency seat, the saffron party fielded Devendra Nath Singh against Congress’s Banna Gupta. AJSU has fielded its candidate Brijesh Singh from the seat.
10:27 AM, 23 Dec
Hemant Soren falls behind in Dumka by over 6,000 votes
10:26 AM, 23 Dec
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD: There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election. We have fought elections under leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the Chief Minister. #JharkhandAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/EyjkwkTJ8n
Congress leader Purnima Niraj Singh is leading. She is up against her sister-in-law Ragini Singh. Traditionally a saffron bastion, BJP has won the last three elections from the Assembly seat.
10:26 AM, 23 Dec
State BJP chief Laxman Gilua trailing from Chakradharpur
10:26 AM, 23 Dec
Congress-JMM alliance crosses the 41-seat majority mark in initial numbers.
Political Heavyweights
Sindri
Indrajeet Mahto
BJP
Ramesh Rahi
JVMP
Vs
BJP's Indrajeet Mahto is leading. The seat faces a triangular contest because of MCC candidate and former four-time MLA Anand Mahto.
9:56 AM, 23 Dec
Will the non-tribal consolidation gamble work for the BJP
For the BJP, the result would largely depend on whether the non-tribal votes have consolidated or not. The BJP has a non-tribal CM candidate. The tribal votes make up for 29 per cent of the electorate. Hence, it could be said that the BJP took a gamble in going with a non-tribal candidate.
9:55 AM, 23 Dec
The lead of the Opposition alliance surges to 38, BJP extend their tally to 30.
9:54 AM, 23 Dec
According to reports, Congress also reaches out to smaller parties.
9:54 AM, 23 Dec
Hemant Soren now seems to be trailing in Dumka
9:54 AM, 23 Dec
Former Assembly Speaker and Congress candidate from Pakur, Alamgir Alam is leading. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for him during the last phase.
9:53 AM, 23 Dec
Sanjay Prasad Yadav of RJD leads over Amit Kumar Mandal of BJP by 3,315 votes in Godda seat
9:43 AM, 23 Dec
BJP gets in touch with Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) chief Babulal Marandi. A former BJP leader, he was the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand
9:41 AM, 23 Dec
CM Raghubar Das maintains slender lead in his bastion Jamshedpur East
9:41 AM, 23 Dec
Tileshwar Ram of JVM trailing from Chatra
9:31 AM, 23 Dec
According to official trends from the Election Commission of India, BJP leading on 3 seats, Congress, JMM, RJD on two each and AJSU on 1 seat
9:27 AM, 23 Dec
Shweta Singh of Congress is ahead in Bokaro
9:27 AM, 23 Dec
Lambodar Mahato of AJSU leads from Gomia
9:27 AM, 23 Dec
BJP's Reeta Devi trailing in Tamar
9:26 AM, 23 Dec
JMM's Mahua Maji trailing in Ranchi
9:26 AM, 23 Dec
CP Singh of BJP leads in Ranchi
9:26 AM, 23 Dec
Hemant Soren leading from both Dumka and Barhait.
9:12 AM, 23 Dec
Official Election Commission trends: All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) leading on 1 seat. Party's candidate Lambodar Mahto leading from Gomia seat.
9:05 AM, 23 Dec
BJP fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies. Former minister Satyanand Jha was fielded from Nalla seat.
8:50 AM, 23 Dec
The AJSU is leading in 7 seats. They could come into play if the Congress-JMM alliance lands short of a majority.
Both Raghubar Das and Hemant Soren are leading in their seats.
8:37 AM, 23 Dec
Sudesh Mahato, AJSU, is leading in Silli
8:36 AM, 23 Dec
JVMP's Bandhu Tirkey leading from Mandar Assembly constituency
1:06 AM, 23 Dec
The counting will start at 8 am in all the 24 district headquarters.
1:07 AM, 23 Dec
Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition.
1:09 AM, 23 Dec
The state which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, is the third state after Maharashtra and Haryana to go to polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
1:09 AM, 23 Dec
The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election, in October this year. The first result is expected at around 1 pm today.
1:14 AM, 23 Dec
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-AJSU alliance swept the state winning 13 out of the 14 seats and securing 55.3% votes. Presently, the BJP is in power in the state which has 81 assembly seats.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
The smaller parties would play a crucial role. If exit polls are to be believed then there would be a hung assembly in Jharkhand.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
The BJP has rubbished all exit polls and says that it would easily return to power.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
All exit polls have suggested that the BJP is unlikely to retain power.
Who are the most prominent candidates in the fray?
One of the most crucial seats in the elections is Jamshedpur East from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been winning since 1995. He is up against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai who turned rebellious after his ticket was put on hold by the party.
7:59 AM, 23 Dec
The fate of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will also be decided.
7:59 AM, 23 Dec
Key parties
The key parties in the fray include BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and the All Jharkhand Students Union.
8:03 AM, 23 Dec
Counting of votes for 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand began at 8 am on Monday, Election Commission officials said. The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.
Poster with 'Jharkhand ki pukar hai gathbandhan ki sarkar hai. Hemant ab ki baar hai' seen in Ranchi
8:07 AM, 23 Dec
JMM leader Vinod Pandey said the grand alliance will certainly get majority as people are fed up with the BJP government.
8:10 AM, 23 Dec
JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Dumka constituency.
8:13 AM, 23 Dec
In the counting of postal ballots the Congress is leading
8:15 AM, 23 Dec
Early trends on CNN-News18 show Congress-JMM alliance is 12 and the BJP is 7 now.
8:15 AM, 23 Dec
Meanwhile, the share markets, which rose more than 1.5% last week, could also react to Jharkhand Assembly election results.
8:17 AM, 23 Dec
Early trend shows BJP’s Randhir Kumar Singh leading from Sarath. The constituency is considered a stronghold of the Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), and the upcoming election has become a prestige battle for the party after its MLA Randhir Kumar Singh defected to the BJP with five other MLAs of the party in 2014.
8:19 AM, 23 Dec
Postal votes being counted.
8:20 AM, 23 Dec
CPI (ML) leading in Bagodar assembly seat
8:21 AM, 23 Dec
Early trends indicate that BJP is leading in14 seats while the JMM-Congress alliance is ahead in 22 seats.
8:22 AM, 23 Dec
Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is in fray from two seats -- Dumka and Barhet. BJP has pitted Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi in Dumka against Soren.
8:25 AM, 23 Dec
In Jamshedpur East assembly seat, BJP's Raghubar Das has taken early leads. He is pitted against Saryu Roy who quit the party just ahead of the elections. He is in the fray as an independent candidate.
8:27 AM, 23 Dec
JVM , AJSU and Independents too are leading in some constituencies
8:27 AM, 23 Dec
JVM’s Pradeep Yadav leads from Poreyahat constituency
8:27 AM, 23 Dec
Babulal Marandi of JVM(P) leading from Dhanwar
