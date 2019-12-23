News India live

Jharkhand election results 2019 LIVE: Counting to begin at 8

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ranchi, Dec 23: Whether the Bharatiya Janata Party can emerge victorious in Jharkhand, will be decided today, as the counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, will begin today.

The counting will start at 8 am in all the 24 district headquarters. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats -- Chandankyari and Torpa.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:

Newest First Oldest First

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. All exit polls have suggested that the BJP is unlikely to retain power. The BJP has rubbished all exit polls and says that it would easily return to power. The smaller parties would play a crucial role. If exit polls are to be believed then there would be a hung assembly in Jharkhand. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-AJSU alliance swept the state winning 13 out of the 14 seats and securing 55.3% votes. Presently, the BJP is in power in the state which has 81 assembly seats. The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election, in October this year. The first result is expected at around 1 pm today. The state which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, is the third state after Maharashtra and Haryana to go to polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition. The counting will start at 8 am in all the 24 district headquarters.

The counting will start at 8 am in all the 24 district headquarters. Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition. The state which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, is the third state after Maharashtra and Haryana to go to polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election, in October this year. The first result is expected at around 1 pm today. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-AJSU alliance swept the state winning 13 out of the 14 seats and securing 55.3% votes. Presently, the BJP is in power in the state which has 81 assembly seats. The smaller parties would play a crucial role. If exit polls are to be believed then there would be a hung assembly in Jharkhand. The BJP has rubbished all exit polls and says that it would easily return to power. All exit polls have suggested that the BJP is unlikely to retain power. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

Key parties and candidates

The key parties in the fray include BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and the All Jharkhand Students Union.

One of the most crucial seats in the elections in Jamshedpur East from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been winning since 1995. He is up against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai who turned rebellious after his ticket was put on hold by the party.

The fate of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will also be decided.