Jharkhand election results 2019 LIVE: Counting to commence shortly
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Ranchi, Dec 23: Whether the Bharatiya Janata Party can emerge victorious in Jharkhand, will be decided today, as the counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats, which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, will begin today.
The counting will start at 8 am in all the 24 district headquarters. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats -- Chandankyari and Torpa.
All exit polls have suggested that the BJP is unlikely to retain power.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
The BJP has rubbished all exit polls and says that it would easily return to power.
6:53 AM, 23 Dec
The smaller parties would play a crucial role. If exit polls are to be believed then there would be a hung assembly in Jharkhand.
1:14 AM, 23 Dec
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-AJSU alliance swept the state winning 13 out of the 14 seats and securing 55.3% votes. Presently, the BJP is in power in the state which has 81 assembly seats.
1:09 AM, 23 Dec
The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election, in October this year. The first result is expected at around 1 pm today.
1:09 AM, 23 Dec
The state which went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20, is the third state after Maharashtra and Haryana to go to polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
1:07 AM, 23 Dec
Exit polls have predicted that the pre-poll alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal is likely to emerge as the single largest coalition.
1:06 AM, 23 Dec
The key parties in the fray include BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and the All Jharkhand Students Union.
One of the most crucial seats in the elections in Jamshedpur East from where Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been winning since 1995. He is up against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai who turned rebellious after his ticket was put on hold by the party.
The fate of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will also be decided.
