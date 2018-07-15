Jharkhand: Debt-ridden family of six allegedly commits suicide

Ranchi, July 15: In another incident of mass suicide, debt-ridden a family of six allegedly committed suicide in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand on Sunday morning.

Police said,'Recovered 3 suicide notes and a power of attorney, It'll be investigated, they have written in the note that they pushed their son off the terrace as they couldn't hang him.'

The mass suicide has come days after a family of five tried to commit suicide by drinking poison in Mumbai's Raigarh. The reason behind the family taking the drastic step isn't known yet. The Raigarh incident came a few days after 11 of a family committed suicide by hanging themselves in Delhi's Burari.