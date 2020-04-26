  • search
    Jharkhand: Covid-19 cases rise to 67

    Ranchi, Apr 26: Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 67, health officials said.

    While five of these fresh cases were reported from Ranchi district, three were reported from Palamu district, they said.

    Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Kumar Agrahari said all three patients are from Lesliganj block of the district and have a travel history.

    Coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 23,452; death toll at 723

    All three of them were in quarantine after they returned to the state. Their test reports of their swab samples came back positive on Saturday, he said.

    So far, Jharkhand has reported two coronavirus deaths. Another person died after testing negative for the infection due to comorbidities, a COVID-19 medical bulletin said.

    Ranchi has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state at 42, followed by 10 in Bokaro, it said.

    Hazaribagh (3), Palamu (3), Dhanbad (2), Simdega (2), Giridih (1), Koderma (1), Deoghar (2) and Garhwa (1) are the other districts that have reported coronavirus cases, it added.

    So far, a total of 13 coronavirus patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

    Sunday, April 26, 2020, 8:59 [IST]
