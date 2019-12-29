For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Jharkhand CM swearing in ceremony LIVE: Two Congress, one JMM MLA likely to take oath
India
Ranchi, Dec 29: Hemant Soren will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Jharkhand today. With top opposition leaders of the country scheduled to attend the programme, Soren's swearing-in ceremony is likely to be a "show of unity" in the wake of countrywide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed pan-India NRC.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Newest First Oldest First
साथियों,— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) December 27, 2019
मैं अभिभूत हूँ आप झारखंडवासियों के प्यार एवं सम्मान से।
पर मैं आप सबसे एक करबद्ध प्रार्थना करना चाहूँगा, कि कृपया कर मुझे फूलों के ‘बुके’ की जगह ज्ञान से भरे ‘बुक’ मतलब अपने पसंद की कोई भी किताब दें। मुझे बहुत बुरा लगता है की मैं आपके फूलों को सम्भाल नहीं पाता।
1/2 pic.twitter.com/RXVQ7aghXW
Hemant Soren had earlier requested people to give him books which are full of knowledge instead of bouquets of flowers.
The leaders who are expected to attend include former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders like P. Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
"We share a very good relationship with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Hemant Soren. So far, it has been decided that our party supremo along with some senior leaders would attend Soren's swearing-in ceremony on December 29," a senior TMC leader said. The ceremony will be more of a "show of strength and unity of opposition leaders", he said.