  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand CM swearing in ceremony LIVE: Two Congress, one JMM MLA likely to take oath

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 29: Hemant Soren will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Jharkhand today. With top opposition leaders of the country scheduled to attend the programme, Soren's swearing-in ceremony is likely to be a "show of unity" in the wake of countrywide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed pan-India NRC.

    File photo of Hemant Soren
    File photo of Hemant Soren

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:23 AM, 29 Dec
    According to IANS, Rameshwar Oraon, the President of Congress' Jharkhand unit, Alamgeer Alam, leader of Congress legislative part and senior JMM leader Stepehen Marandi, a former Deputy chief minister, will also be sworn in.
    7:52 AM, 29 Dec
    Hemant Soren had earlier requested people to give him books which are full of knowledge instead of bouquets of flowers.
    7:50 AM, 29 Dec
    As per the JMM formula, it will get seven cabinet berths including the Chief Minister.
    7:50 AM, 29 Dec
    The cabinet expansion may be deferred till Kharmas (inauspicious month), ends on January 15.
    7:50 AM, 29 Dec
    This will be the first time that a government having the support of more than 50 legislators will be formed in the state.
    7:50 AM, 29 Dec
    The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 2 pm at Morabadi ground in Ranchi.
    7:47 AM, 29 Dec
    The other leaders of different political parties who may attend the ceremony include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK president M.K. Stalin, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and RJD executive president Tejashwi Yadav among others.
    7:47 AM, 29 Dec
    The leaders who are expected to attend include former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders like P. Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
    7:29 AM, 29 Dec
    "We share a very good relationship with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Hemant Soren. So far, it has been decided that our party supremo along with some senior leaders would attend Soren's swearing-in ceremony on December 29," a senior TMC leader said. The ceremony will be more of a "show of strength and unity of opposition leaders", he said.
    7:25 AM, 29 Dec
    Mamata Banerjee, earlier this week, had written to all opposition leaders and chief ministers to unite and fight together against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC.
    7:22 AM, 29 Dec
    Soren was projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the recent Jharkhand assembly elections.
    7:22 AM, 29 Dec
    The three-party alliance has won 47 of the state's 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.
    7:22 AM, 29 Dec
    The BJP clinched 25 seats, the AJSU Party two, the JVM (P) three and others four.

    More JHARKHAND News

    Read more about:

    jharkhand hemant soren swearing in ceremony

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue