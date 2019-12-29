Jharkhand CM swearing in ceremony LIVE: Hemant Soren takes oath as 11th CM
Ranchi, Dec 29: Hemant Soren sworn in as Chief Minister of Jharkhand. With top opposition leaders of the country attended the programme, Soren's swearing-in ceremony is likely to be a "show of unity" in the wake of countrywide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed pan-India NRC.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
I attended the swearing in ceremony of CM Hemant Soren Ji & ministers from the Congress party in Ranchi today. I'm confident that the new Govt in Jharkhand will work for the benefit of all citizens & usher in an era of peace & prosperity in the state. pic.twitter.com/nIg1svJ0uL— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 29, 2019
Greetings to Shri. Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/9pJCT5flhW— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) December 29, 2019
Ranchi: RJD's Satyanand Bhogta takes oath as Minister; oath administered by Governor Droupadi Murmu. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/YsJccGz9Fv— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019
Jharkhand: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, AAP's Sanjay Singh and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand CM designate Hemant Soren, in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/QcWm8vPpRt— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019
Jharkhand: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives for the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand CM designate Hemant Soren, in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/Ybw4l39F1l— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019
साथियों,— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) December 27, 2019
मैं अभिभूत हूँ आप झारखंडवासियों के प्यार एवं सम्मान से।
पर मैं आप सबसे एक करबद्ध प्रार्थना करना चाहूँगा, कि कृपया कर मुझे फूलों के ‘बुके’ की जगह ज्ञान से भरे ‘बुक’ मतलब अपने पसंद की कोई भी किताब दें। मुझे बहुत बुरा लगता है की मैं आपके फूलों को सम्भाल नहीं पाता।
1/2 pic.twitter.com/RXVQ7aghXW