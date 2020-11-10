YouTube
    Ranchi, Nov 10: BJP candidates were leading in bypolls to Dumka and Bermo assembly seats in Jharkhand, as per early trends. BJP candidate Lois Marandi was leading over his nearest rival Basant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by over 7,938 votes in the Dumka seat, as per the ECI website.

    In the Bermo Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Yogeshwar Mahto "Batul" was leading over his nearest rival Kumar Jaimangal (Anup Singh) of the Indian National Congress by a 455 votes.

    By-election to the Dumka seat was necessitated as Chief Minister Heman Soren vacated the seat and retained the Barhait constituency.

    By-election to the Berma seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Singh.

