Jharkhand assembly sat for 25 days per year

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 17: On an average, Jharkhand State Assembly sat for 25 days per year. There were a total of 130 bills that were tabled in the 4th Jharkhand assembly says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Out of these 130 Bills, 126 (97%) Bills were passed. Out of 82 MLAs analysed, only 75 MLAs (included MLAs elected through bye-elections or are nominated) have asked 4,489 starred questions and 1,709 unstarred questions.

Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first on November 30 and the last on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.

After Maharashtra, Jharkhand NDA in turmoil

The Jarkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal had recently announced a pre-poll tie-up for the state with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren as the alliance's CM face.

The Congress will contest 31 seats out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly.

The RJD will contest on seven seats, while the largest chunk of the alliance share has gone to the JMM, which will contest elections on 43 seats.