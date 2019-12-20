News India live

Jharkhand assembly polls 2019 LIVE: Voting for 16 seats in fifth and final phase today

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ranchi, Dec 20: The fate of former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will be decided in the fifth and final phase of polling in Jharkhand for 16 assembly seats on Friday.

Counting of votes is scheduled on December 23.

Polling in five Naxal infested assembly segments of Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur and Sikaripara will be held between 7 am and 3 pm. In the remaining 11 seats, voting will continue till 5 pm.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 is Rs 1.24 Crore. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 was Rs 74.09 lakhs. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 31 INC candidates is Rs 5.67 Crores, 79 BJP candidates is Rs 2.93 Crores, 53 AJSU Party candidates have average assets of Rs 2.77 Crores, 43 JMM candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.69 Crores, 81 JVM(P) candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.79 crore and 368 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 55.02 Lakhs. 900 (74 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 303 (25 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. While 12 candidates have not declared their age in the affidavit and 1 candidate declared his age below 25 years. Out of the 1216 candidates analyzed, only 128 (11 per cent) women are contesting in the Jharkhand 2019 Assembly Election. In 2014, 110(10 per cent) women candidates contested the elections. Soon after Sorens speech, the Jharkhand unit of the BJP in Ranchi lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, demanding action against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Soren in connection with the 'hurtful' comments on Hindu religion by the JMM leader. Addressing an election rally in Pakur constituency, Hemanth Soren further alleged that "a rapist in Uttar Pradesh is resting in hospital while his victim is in jail". "Nowadays, women are being set on fire. I got the information that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi (Adityanath) ji has been making rounds here (in Santhal Pargana)," Soren said. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) working president Hemant Soren has stoked a huge controversy after he alleged that people wearing saffron robes were robbing women of honour with the BJP hitting back with a complaint with the Election Commission. Soren, who is contesting in two seats, is facing a tough fight from Woman and Child Welfare Minister Louis Marandi of the BJP from Dumka and Simon Malto of the saffron party from Barhait. Over 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in the these assembly constituencies spread over six districts to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling Out of 81 assembly seats, elections were completed in 65 constituencies in the four phases between November 30 and December 16. Campaigning in 16 assembly constituencies ended on Wednesday as the fifth and final phase of polling in Jharkhand will be held on December 20.

