News India live

Jharkhand assembly polls 2019 LIVE: 12.01 per cent voter turnout till 9 am

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ranchi, Dec 20: Voting has begun for the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections. The fate of former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren will be sealed in today’s phase.

Polling is being held in 16 assembly constituencies amidst tight security. Counting of votes will take place on December 23 2019.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Newest First Oldest First

Constituency wise the polling percentage Rajmahal 11.07 per cent, Borio (ST) 10.62 per cent, Barhet (ST) 10.83 per cent, Littipada (ST) 13.10 per cent, Pakur 14.30 per cent, Maheshpur (ST) 15.77 per cent, Shikaripada (ST) 8.59 per cent, Nala 12.13 per cent, Jamtara 9.80 per cent, Dumka (ST) 9.70 per cent, Jama (ST) 7.80 per cent, Jarmundi 10.20 per cent, Sarath 11.59 per cent, Poriyahaat 14.52 per cent, Godda 13.93 per cent and Mahgama 15.79 per cent. Polling on Borio, Barhet, Littipada, Maheshpur and Shikaripada will end at 1500hrs, while on the remaining 11 seats voting will end at 5pm. Among the constituencies, Mahgama has recorded the maximum voter turnout of 15.79 per cent, while Jama saw minimum voter turnout of 7.80 per cent. An average voter turnout of 12.01 per cent has been recorded in the first two hours of the polls (till 9am) in the 16 seats of Santhal Pargana division where voting is currently on in the last and penultimate phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. People queued up to exercise their rights in 5th & final phase of #JharkhandElection2019 . Polling is going on in 16 constituencies on last day. Pic from Pakur assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/db62Yhc9VD — Rizwan Arif (@arifriz) December 20, 2019 Visuals from Pakur assembly constituency The 'Jharkhand Pradesh Sadhu Sant Samaj' on Thursday condemned former chief minister and JMM working president Hemant Sorens remarks on saffron robes. The samaj demanded an apology from Soren for hurting the feelings of Hindus. पहली बार वोट करने जा रहे युवाओं से अपील है कि बड़ी संख्या में वोट करने जाएं।



झूठ- फरेब की राजनीति करने वालों, भ्रष्टाचार और परिवारवाद को बढ़ावा देने वालों को करारा जवाब दीजिए।



झारखण्ड की समृद्धि के लिए वोट करें।#PehleMatdanPhirJalpan — Raghubar Das (@dasraghubar) December 20, 2019 Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Twitter wrote,''I appeal to all the first-time voters to come out and vote in large numbers. Vote for the prosperity of Jharkhand.'' BJP candidate and Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh is seeking re-election from Sarath. Candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Lok Jan Shakti Party, AJSU Party and the Left are also in the fray. The Babulal Marandi-headed Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has also fielded candidates in this round. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has fielded candidates from all 16 constituencies. While the JMM has fielded nominees in 11 constituencies, the Congress and the RJD are contesting from four and one segments, respectively. The BJP, which is contesting on all 16 seats in this final phase, has fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies, respectively. PM Modi has appealed to the voters of Jharkhand to come out and cast their ballots in large numbers. Election Commission has set up 8,987 ballot units, 6,738 control units and 7,006 VVPAT machines, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said. JMM leader Hemant Soren has lodged a police complaint against Jharkhand chief minister, Raghubar Das accusing him of making objectionable comments. Soren said that Das had used objectionable language against his caste. Voting begins for 16 assembly constituencies amidst tight security Polling is being held the in five Naxal infested assembly segments of Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur and Sikaripara between 7 am and 3 pm. The polling will end in the remaining 11 seats at 5 pm. Voting will begin at 7 am. There is tight security in place. The countering will take place on Monday, December 23. 222 (18 per cent) candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc. 10 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 13 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302). 52 candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307). 24 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 24 candidates, 5 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376). 10 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping. 35 (44 per cent) out of 79 candidates from BJP, 34 (42 per cent) out of 81 candidates from JVM(P), 25 (47 per cent) out of 53 candidates from AJSU Party, 19(44 per cent) out of 43 candidates fielded by JMM, 16(52 per cent) out of 31 candidates fielded by INC and 71 (19 per cent) out of 368 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. 23 (29 per cent) out of 79 candidates from BJP, 21 (26 per cent) out of 81 candidates from JVM(P), 14 (26 per cent) out of 53 candidates from AJSU Party, 14(33 per cent) out of 43 candidates fielded by JMM, 13(42 per cent) out of 31 candidates fielded by INC and 49 (13 per cent) out of 368 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. 60 out of 81 constituencies (74 per cent) are red alert in the Jharkhand assembly elections have 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. 62 out of 81 constituencies (77 per cent) in the Jharkhand assembly elections 2014 had 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. Out of the 1216 candidates analysed, 293 (24 per cent) are crorepatis. Out of 1136 candidates analysed during Jharkhand 2014 assembly elections, 197 (17 per cent) candidates were crorepatis. 50 (63 per cent) out of 79 fielded by BJP, 33 (41 per cent) out of 81 candidates from JVM(P), 31 (72 per cent) out of 43 candidates from JMM, 26 (49 per cent) out of 53 candidates from AJSU, 17 (55 per cent) out of 31 candidates fielded by INC, and 40 (11 per cent) out of 368 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Campaigning in 16 assembly constituencies ended on Wednesday as the fifth and final phase of polling in Jharkhand will be held on December 20. Out of 81 assembly seats, elections were completed in 65 constituencies in the four phases between November 30 and December 16. Over 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in the these assembly constituencies spread over six districts to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling Soren, who is contesting in two seats, is facing a tough fight from Woman and Child Welfare Minister Louis Marandi of the BJP from Dumka and Simon Malto of the saffron party from Barhait. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) working president Hemant Soren has stoked a huge controversy after he alleged that people wearing saffron robes were robbing women of honour with the BJP hitting back with a complaint with the Election Commission. Addressing an election rally in Pakur constituency, Hemanth Soren further alleged that "a rapist in Uttar Pradesh is resting in hospital while his victim is in jail". "Nowadays, women are being set on fire. I got the information that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi (Adityanath) ji has been making rounds here (in Santhal Pargana)," Soren said. Soon after Sorens speech, the Jharkhand unit of the BJP in Ranchi lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, demanding action against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Soren in connection with the 'hurtful' comments on Hindu religion by the JMM leader. Out of the 1216 candidates analyzed, only 128 (11 per cent) women are contesting in the Jharkhand 2019 Assembly Election. In 2014, 110(10 per cent) women candidates contested the elections. 900 (74 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 303 (25 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. While 12 candidates have not declared their age in the affidavit and 1 candidate declared his age below 25 years. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 31 INC candidates is Rs 5.67 Crores, 79 BJP candidates is Rs 2.93 Crores, 53 AJSU Party candidates have average assets of Rs 2.77 Crores, 43 JMM candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.69 Crores, 81 JVM(P) candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.79 crore and 368 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 55.02 Lakhs. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 is Rs 1.24 Crore. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 was Rs 74.09 lakhs. 50 (63 per cent) out of 79 fielded by BJP, 33 (41 per cent) out of 81 candidates from JVM(P), 31 (72 per cent) out of 43 candidates from JMM, 26 (49 per cent) out of 53 candidates from AJSU, 17 (55 per cent) out of 31 candidates fielded by INC, and 40 (11 per cent) out of 368 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore. Out of the 1216 candidates analysed, 293 (24 per cent) are crorepatis. Out of 1136 candidates analysed during Jharkhand 2014 assembly elections, 197 (17 per cent) candidates were crorepatis. 60 out of 81 constituencies (74 per cent) are red alert in the Jharkhand assembly elections have 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. 62 out of 81 constituencies (77 per cent) in the Jharkhand assembly elections 2014 had 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. 23 (29 per cent) out of 79 candidates from BJP, 21 (26 per cent) out of 81 candidates from JVM(P), 14 (26 per cent) out of 53 candidates from AJSU Party, 14(33 per cent) out of 43 candidates fielded by JMM, 13(42 per cent) out of 31 candidates fielded by INC and 49 (13 per cent) out of 368 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. 35 (44 per cent) out of 79 candidates from BJP, 34 (42 per cent) out of 81 candidates from JVM(P), 25 (47 per cent) out of 53 candidates from AJSU Party, 19(44 per cent) out of 43 candidates fielded by JMM, 16(52 per cent) out of 31 candidates fielded by INC and 71 (19 per cent) out of 368 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. 10 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping. 24 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 24 candidates, 5 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376). 52 candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307). 13 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302). 10 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 222 (18 per cent) candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc. The countering will take place on Monday, December 23. There is tight security in place. Voting will begin at 7 am. Polling is being held the in five Naxal infested assembly segments of Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur and Sikaripara between 7 am and 3 pm. The polling will end in the remaining 11 seats at 5 pm. Voting begins for 16 assembly constituencies amidst tight security JMM leader Hemant Soren has lodged a police complaint against Jharkhand chief minister, Raghubar Das accusing him of making objectionable comments. Soren said that Das had used objectionable language against his caste. Election Commission has set up 8,987 ballot units, 6,738 control units and 7,006 VVPAT machines, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said. PM Modi has appealed to the voters of Jharkhand to come out and cast their ballots in large numbers.