Jharkhand assembly polls 2019 LIVE: 12.01 per cent voter turnout till 9 am
Ranchi, Dec 20: Voting has begun for the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections. The fate of former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren will be sealed in today’s phase.
Polling is being held in 16 assembly constituencies amidst tight security. Counting of votes will take place on December 23 2019.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
People queued up to exercise their rights in 5th & final phase of #JharkhandElection2019 . Polling is going on in 16 constituencies on last day. Pic from Pakur assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/db62Yhc9VD— Rizwan Arif (@arifriz) December 20, 2019
पहली बार वोट करने जा रहे युवाओं से अपील है कि बड़ी संख्या में वोट करने जाएं।— Raghubar Das (@dasraghubar) December 20, 2019
झूठ- फरेब की राजनीति करने वालों, भ्रष्टाचार और परिवारवाद को बढ़ावा देने वालों को करारा जवाब दीजिए।
झारखण्ड की समृद्धि के लिए वोट करें।#PehleMatdanPhirJalpan