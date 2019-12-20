  • search
Trending Jharkhand Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand assembly polls 2019 LIVE: 12.01 per cent voter turnout till 9 am

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 20: Voting has begun for the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections. The fate of former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren will be sealed in today’s phase.

    Jharkhand assembly polls 2019 LIVE: JMM leader accuses CM of making objectionable comments

    Polling is being held in 16 assembly constituencies amidst tight security. Counting of votes will take place on December 23 2019.

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:18 AM, 20 Dec
    Constituency wise the polling percentage
    Rajmahal 11.07 per cent, Borio (ST) 10.62 per cent, Barhet (ST) 10.83 per cent, Littipada (ST) 13.10 per cent, Pakur 14.30 per cent, Maheshpur (ST) 15.77 per cent, Shikaripada (ST) 8.59 per cent, Nala 12.13 per cent, Jamtara 9.80 per cent, Dumka (ST) 9.70 per cent, Jama (ST) 7.80 per cent, Jarmundi 10.20 per cent, Sarath 11.59 per cent, Poriyahaat 14.52 per cent, Godda 13.93 per cent and Mahgama 15.79 per cent. Polling on Borio, Barhet, Littipada, Maheshpur and Shikaripada will end at 1500hrs, while on the remaining 11 seats voting will end at 5pm.
    10:18 AM, 20 Dec
    Among the constituencies, Mahgama has recorded the maximum voter turnout of 15.79 per cent, while Jama saw minimum voter turnout of 7.80 per cent.
    10:13 AM, 20 Dec
    An average voter turnout of 12.01 per cent has been recorded in the first two hours of the polls (till 9am) in the 16 seats of Santhal Pargana division where voting is currently on in the last and penultimate phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
    10:08 AM, 20 Dec
    Visuals from Pakur assembly constituency
    10:07 AM, 20 Dec
    The 'Jharkhand Pradesh Sadhu Sant Samaj' on Thursday condemned former chief minister and JMM working president Hemant Sorens remarks on saffron robes. The samaj demanded an apology from Soren for hurting the feelings of Hindus.
    8:49 AM, 20 Dec
    Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Twitter wrote,''I appeal to all the first-time voters to come out and vote in large numbers. Vote for the prosperity of Jharkhand.''
    8:48 AM, 20 Dec
    BJP candidate and Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh is seeking re-election from Sarath.
    8:34 AM, 20 Dec
    Candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Lok Jan Shakti Party, AJSU Party and the Left are also in the fray.
    8:34 AM, 20 Dec
    The Babulal Marandi-headed Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has also fielded candidates in this round.
    8:33 AM, 20 Dec
    The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has fielded candidates from all 16 constituencies. While the JMM has fielded nominees in 11 constituencies, the Congress and the RJD are contesting from four and one segments, respectively.
    8:26 AM, 20 Dec
    The BJP, which is contesting on all 16 seats in this final phase, has fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies, respectively.
    8:10 AM, 20 Dec
    PM Modi has appealed to the voters of Jharkhand to come out and cast their ballots in large numbers.
    8:09 AM, 20 Dec
    Election Commission has set up 8,987 ballot units, 6,738 control units and 7,006 VVPAT machines, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said.
    8:07 AM, 20 Dec
    JMM leader Hemant Soren has lodged a police complaint against Jharkhand chief minister, Raghubar Das accusing him of making objectionable comments. Soren said that Das had used objectionable language against his caste.
    7:00 AM, 20 Dec
    Voting begins for 16 assembly constituencies amidst tight security
    6:59 AM, 20 Dec
    Polling is being held the in five Naxal infested assembly segments of Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur and Sikaripara between 7 am and 3 pm. The polling will end in the remaining 11 seats at 5 pm.
    6:48 AM, 20 Dec
    Voting will begin at 7 am.
    6:48 AM, 20 Dec
    There is tight security in place.
    6:44 AM, 20 Dec
    The countering will take place on Monday, December 23.
    6:42 AM, 20 Dec
    222 (18 per cent) candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.
    6:39 AM, 20 Dec
    10 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.
    6:37 AM, 20 Dec
    13 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302).
    6:36 AM, 20 Dec
    52 candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).
    6:34 AM, 20 Dec
    24 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 24 candidates, 5 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).
    6:27 AM, 20 Dec
    10 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping.
    6:22 AM, 20 Dec
    35 (44 per cent) out of 79 candidates from BJP, 34 (42 per cent) out of 81 candidates from JVM(P), 25 (47 per cent) out of 53 candidates from AJSU Party, 19(44 per cent) out of 43 candidates fielded by JMM, 16(52 per cent) out of 31 candidates fielded by INC and 71 (19 per cent) out of 368 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
    6:18 AM, 20 Dec
    23 (29 per cent) out of 79 candidates from BJP, 21 (26 per cent) out of 81 candidates from JVM(P), 14 (26 per cent) out of 53 candidates from AJSU Party, 14(33 per cent) out of 43 candidates fielded by JMM, 13(42 per cent) out of 31 candidates fielded by INC and 49 (13 per cent) out of 368 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
    6:06 AM, 20 Dec
    60 out of 81 constituencies (74 per cent) are red alert in the Jharkhand assembly elections have 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. 62 out of 81 constituencies (77 per cent) in the Jharkhand assembly elections 2014 had 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.
    5:57 AM, 20 Dec
    Out of the 1216 candidates analysed, 293 (24 per cent) are crorepatis. Out of 1136 candidates analysed during Jharkhand 2014 assembly elections, 197 (17 per cent) candidates were crorepatis.
    5:52 AM, 20 Dec
    50 (63 per cent) out of 79 fielded by BJP, 33 (41 per cent) out of 81 candidates from JVM(P), 31 (72 per cent) out of 43 candidates from JMM, 26 (49 per cent) out of 53 candidates from AJSU, 17 (55 per cent) out of 31 candidates fielded by INC, and 40 (11 per cent) out of 368 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.
    READ MORE

    More JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    jharkhand assembly elections 2019 jharkhand

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue