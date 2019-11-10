Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: BJP releases first candidate list of 52 candidates

India

oi-Deepika S

Ranchi, Nov 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first candidate list for Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Elections.

"5 years back,Jharkhand was known for corruption&instability. Today, under the leadership of Raghubar Das, Jharkhand is know for stability and development. Corruption has been brought down and the state is moving towards development," said BJP's working president JP Nadda while announcing the names.

Bharatiya Janata Party announces names of candidates for 52 seats out of 81 seats for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. Chief Minister Raghubar Das to contest from Jamshedpur East and Jharkhand party president Laxman Giluwa to contest from Chakradharpur. pic.twitter.com/dZy2QYJ0po — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

Chief minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur east and state president Laxman Giluwa from Chakradharpur. Several turncoats such as Bhanu Pratap Shahi also have got BJP ticket.

Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first on November 30 and the last on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.

The five candidates are from seats that will go to polls in the first phase on November 30. November 13 is the last date of filing nominations. Jarkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal had recently announced a pre-poll alliance for the state and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will be the alliance's CM face.

The Congress will contest 31 seats out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly. The RJD will contest on seven seats, while the largest chunk of the alliance share has gone to the JMM, which will contest elections on 43 seats.