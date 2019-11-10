Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: BJP releases first candidate list of 52 candidates

India

oi-Deepika S

Ranchi,Nov 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first candidate list for Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Elections.

"5 years back,Jharkhand was known for corruption&instability. Today, under the leadership of Raghubar Das, Jharkhand is know for stability and development. Corruption has been brought down and the state is moving towards development," said BJP's working president JP Nadda while announcing the names.

Bharatiya Janata Party announces names of candidates for 52 seats out of 81 seats for the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. Chief Minister Raghubar Das to contest from Jamshedpur East and Jharkhand party president Laxman Giluwa to contest from Chakradharpur. pic.twitter.com/dZy2QYJ0po — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2019

Voting for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections will be held in 5 phase with polling beginning on Nov 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 23. Jharkhand Assembly Election schedule was announced by the Cheif Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in New Delhi today. The model code of conduct sets in Jharkhand from today with the announcement of election dates.