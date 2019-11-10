  • search
    Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: BJP releases first candidate list of 52 candidates

    Ranchi,Nov 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first candidate list for Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Elections.

    BJP's working president JP Nadda

    "5 years back,Jharkhand was known for corruption&instability. Today, under the leadership of Raghubar Das, Jharkhand is know for stability and development. Corruption has been brought down and the state is moving towards development," said BJP's working president JP Nadda while announcing the names.

    Voting for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections will be held in 5 phase with polling beginning on Nov 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 23. Jharkhand Assembly Election schedule was announced by the Cheif Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in New Delhi today. The model code of conduct sets in Jharkhand from today with the announcement of election dates.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
