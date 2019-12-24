Jharkhand assembly election result: JMM vote share slumps to 18.72 per cent

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ranchi, Dec 24: The JMM's vote share in the just-concluded Jharkhand Assembly polls has slumped to 18.72 per cent despite the party winning 30 of the total 81 seats in the state. The JMM had won 19 seats in 2014 polls with a vote share of 20.43 per cent. This time the party bagged 30 seats but its vote share came down to 18.72 per cent.

Though the BJP had won 37 seats in 2014 Assembly polls which plummeted to 25 this time, its vote share has risen.

BJP’s vote share is up since 2014, but its down in the number of seats at Jharkhand

The saffron party's vote share which was 31.26 per cent in 2014 Assembly elections increased to 33.37 per cent this time.

The three-party alliance of the JMM, Congress and the RJD registered an impressive victory in the recent Assembly polls clinching 47 seats, six more than the half way mark.

While the JMM won 30 seats, Congress bagged 16 and the RJD one. The BJP won 25 seats, the AJSU Party two, the JVM (P) three and others four.

The Congress improved both its tally and vote share this time winning 16 seats and registering a vote share of 13.88 per cent.

In 2014, the party had won nine seats recording a vote share of 10.46 per cent.

Coordinator of the Jharkhand chapter of the Association for Democratic Reforms and National Election Watch Sudhir Pal said that the difference between vote share and tally depends on how many seats the respective parties had contested in the previous polls and the recent Assembly elections.

"The BJP had in 2014 contested 74 seats as it had an alliance with the AJSU party and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) while this time it contested 79 seats leading to a difference in the percentage of vote share.

People of Jharkhand have given clear majority to JMM/Cong/RJD, says Hemant Soren

"While the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had contested all the seats in 2014, it fielded nominees in only 43 seats this time following its alliance with the Congress and the RJD, resulting in the shrinking of vote share.

In 2005 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 30 seats with a vote share of 23.57 per cent. The JMM had won 17 seats with a vote share of 14.29 per cent while the Congress won nine seats with a vote share of 12.05 per cent.

In 2009 Assembly polls, the BJP and the JMM had won 18 seats each with a vote share of 20.18 per cent and 15.2 per cent respectively.

The Congress had bagged 14 seats with a vote share of 16.16 per cent point in 2009 Assembly polls.