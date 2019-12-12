News India live

Jharkhand Assembly Election LIVE: Voter turnout till 9 am in the third phase is 13.05%

By Anuj Cariappa

Ranchi, Dec 12: Polling for 17 seats in third phase of Jharkhand assembly elections will take place on Thursday. The voting will commence at 7 am and end at 5 pm at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats while voters in the rest of the constituencies can exercise franchise between 7 am and 3 pm.

The BJP had secured nine of these 17 seats in 2005 with a contested vote-share of 25% across the 15 seats from where it fielded its candidates.

The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided in the 17 constituencies with 56,18,267 electorate that includes 26,80,205 women and 86 third-gender voters.

There have been reports of booth no- 114 in Dhanwar assembly seat going without electricity. Large number of old age voters exercise their right of franchise in Bokaro assembly constituency. Samri Devi files her vote at Booth No- 428 in Hazaribag at the age of 110. Former Union Minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha at a polling booth in Hazaribagh to cast his vote. Polling is underway in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections. #JharkhandAssemblyElections: People queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Bokaro during the third phase of voting for assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/5u9mMgl0cI — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019 People queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Bokaro during the third phase of voting for assembly elections. A woman after casting her vote at a polling booth in St. Anne's School in Ranchi. #JharkhandAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/BPWnclIGVF — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019 A woman after casting her vote at a polling booth in St. Anne's School in Ranchi. The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today. Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers. I particularly urge my young friends to vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. Voting has begun for 17 constituencies in the third phase of the Jharkhand elections. There is heavy security ahead of polling. We have made elaborate security arrangements, Mayur Patel, Superintendent of Police, Hazaribagh said. The 81 member Jharkhand assembly, is undergoing polling in five phases. The fourth phase of the elections would begin on December 16, while the last phase will be held on December 20. Counting of votes will take place on December 20. The BJP has not fielded candidates from Silli though the NDA allies are fighting the polls separately, for the first time since the states creation. Former deputy chief minister and AJSU party president Sudesh Mahto is trying his luck to regain Silli seat after he lost the 2014 assembly polls and the subsequent bypoll to JMM candidates Amit Mahato and his wife Seema Mahato respectively. Among the candidates, former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister C P Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav are in the electoral battle. While Marandi, the president of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), is fighting Dhanwar seat, Singh and Yadav are contesting from Ranchi and Kodarma constituencies respectively. The seats where polling will be held are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria (SC), Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC), an EC release said. The constituencies , including two reserved for SC candidates and one ST candidate, going to vote on Thursday are spread over eight districts. The voting will commence at 7 am and end at 5 pm at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats while voters in the rest of the constituencies can exercise franchise between 7 am and 3 pm. Out of the total 7,016 polling stations set up for the third-phase, 1,008 are marked as 'critical' and 543 'sensitive' in Naxal-affected areas. While 1,119 polling stations are 'critical' and 2,672 polling stations are 'sensitive' in the non-Naxal affected areas. A total of 2,014 polling stations have webcasting facilities, 329 model polling stations and 44 polling stations will be conducted by women polling personnel. About 40,000 polling personnel have been deputed to conduct smooth and peaceful voting in the third of the five-phase polling for seventeen assembly constituencies on Thursday.

