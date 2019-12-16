News India live

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: Voting for 4th phase today; 2 ministers' fate to be decided

Ranchi, Dec 16: The high-pitch campaigning for the fourth phase of the assembly elections in Jharkhand ended on Saturday, with polling to begin today in 15 constituencies spread over four districts.

The fate of state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri will be decided in the fourth phase of polling in Jharkhand today.

A total of 221 candidates, including 23 women nominees, are in the fray in the elections.

The high-pitch campaigning for the fourth phase of the assembly elections in Jharkhand ended on Saturday, with polling to begin today in 15 constituencies spread over four districts. The fate of state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri will be decided in the fourth phase of polling in Jharkhand today. BJP candidate Bauri will lock horns with NDA ally AJSU Party nominee Umakant Razzak in Chandankiyari seat while the saffron party's Paliwar will contest JMM candidate Hussain Ansari in Madhupur constituency. Jharia seat will witness a direct fight between two women candidates of the same family. The BJP has nominated Ragini Singh, wife of sitting saffron party MLA Sanjeev Singh who is behind the bars in the murder case of his cousin Niraj Singh of the Congress. The Congress has fielded Niraj Singh's widow Purnima Niraj Singh in the seat. A total of 47,85,009 electorate, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their franchise in the 15 Assembly seats that are going to polls in the fourth of the five phases, state Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said on Sunday. A total of 221 candidates, including 23 women nominees, are in the fray in the elections. The highest number of 25 candidates will lock horns in the Bokaro seat while the least number of eight nominees will contest the Nirsa constituency Voting will commence at 7 am and end at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats while polling will continue till 5 pm in rest of the constituencies Polling will be held in Deoghar (SC), Jamua (SC), Chandankiyari (SC), Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara constituencies spread across four districts of the state. Webcasting would be done in 2,122 booths while only women polling personnel will be present in 70 polling stations Webcasting would be done in 2,122 booths while only women polling personnel will be present in 70 polling stations Polling in the first three phases to 13, 20 and 17 seats ended on November 30, 7 and 12 respectively. The fifth and final phase of polling to 16 seats will be held on December 20. The results will be declared on 23 December.