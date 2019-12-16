  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: Voting for 4th phase today; 2 ministers' fate to be decided

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 16: The high-pitch campaigning for the fourth phase of the assembly elections in Jharkhand ended on Saturday, with polling to begin today in 15 constituencies spread over four districts.

    Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: Voting for 4th phase today; 2 ministers fate to be decided

    The fate of state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri will be decided in the fourth phase of polling in Jharkhand today.

    A total of 221 candidates, including 23 women nominees, are in the fray in the elections.

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:46 AM, 16 Dec
    The fifth and final phase of polling to 16 seats will be held on December 20. The results will be declared on 23 December.
    12:45 AM, 16 Dec
    Polling in the first three phases to 13, 20 and 17 seats ended on November 30, 7 and 12 respectively.
    12:45 AM, 16 Dec
    Webcasting would be done in 2,122 booths while only women polling personnel will be present in 70 polling stations
    12:45 AM, 16 Dec
    Webcasting would be done in 2,122 booths while only women polling personnel will be present in 70 polling stations
    12:44 AM, 16 Dec
    Polling will be held in Deoghar (SC), Jamua (SC), Chandankiyari (SC), Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara constituencies spread across four districts of the state.
    12:44 AM, 16 Dec
    Voting will commence at 7 am and end at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats while polling will continue till 5 pm in rest of the constituencies
    12:44 AM, 16 Dec
    The highest number of 25 candidates will lock horns in the Bokaro seat while the least number of eight nominees will contest the Nirsa constituency
    12:43 AM, 16 Dec
    A total of 221 candidates, including 23 women nominees, are in the fray in the elections.
    12:42 AM, 16 Dec
    A total of 47,85,009 electorate, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their franchise in the 15 Assembly seats that are going to polls in the fourth of the five phases, state Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said on Sunday.
    12:42 AM, 16 Dec
    The Congress has fielded Niraj Singh's widow Purnima Niraj Singh in the seat.
    12:42 AM, 16 Dec
    The BJP has nominated Ragini Singh, wife of sitting saffron party MLA Sanjeev Singh who is behind the bars in the murder case of his cousin Niraj Singh of the Congress.
    12:42 AM, 16 Dec
    Jharia seat will witness a direct fight between two women candidates of the same family.
    12:42 AM, 16 Dec
    BJP candidate Bauri will lock horns with NDA ally AJSU Party nominee Umakant Razzak in Chandankiyari seat while the saffron party's Paliwar will contest JMM candidate Hussain Ansari in Madhupur constituency.
    12:41 AM, 16 Dec
    The fate of state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri will be decided in the fourth phase of polling in Jharkhand today.
    12:41 AM, 16 Dec
    The high-pitch campaigning for the fourth phase of the assembly elections in Jharkhand ended on Saturday, with polling to begin today in 15 constituencies spread over four districts.

    More JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    jharkhand assembly elections 2019 jharkhand

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue