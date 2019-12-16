For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: Voting for 4th phase today; 2 ministers' fate to be decided
India
Ranchi, Dec 16: The high-pitch campaigning for the fourth phase of the assembly elections in Jharkhand ended on Saturday, with polling to begin today in 15 constituencies spread over four districts.
The fate of state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri will be decided in the fourth phase of polling in Jharkhand today.
A total of 221 candidates, including 23 women nominees, are in the fray in the elections.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Newest First Oldest First