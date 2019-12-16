  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: Voting begins amidst tight security

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ranchi, Dec 16: Polling has begun at the 15 constituencies for the fourth phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections. The high-pitch campaign for the elections ended on Saturday.

    Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: Voting begins amidst tight security

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:59 AM, 16 Dec
    As the fourth phase polling for Jharkhand Assembly election is underway, PM Modi urged voters to cast their votes. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Today is voting for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls. I appeal to all the voters to cast their votes and participate in this festival of democracy."
    7:02 AM, 16 Dec
    Polling has begun across the 15 constituencies in Jharkhand.
    6:57 AM, 16 Dec
    There are 75 candidates with pending criminal cases, who will be fighting phase 4 of the Jharkhand elections.
    6:57 AM, 16 Dec
    Out of 221 candidates analysed, 75 (34 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.
    6:56 AM, 16 Dec
    Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 48(22 per cent) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
    6:56 AM, 16 Dec
    Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 8(53 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 7(47 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 4(31 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP and 6(50 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
    6:53 AM, 16 Dec
    Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 5(33 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 4(27 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 1(8 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP and 5(42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
    6:52 AM, 16 Dec
    Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 4 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509).
    6:47 AM, 16 Dec
    Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 2 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.
    6:46 AM, 16 Dec
    Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 16 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.
    6:41 AM, 16 Dec
    Candidates with declared convicted cases: 3 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 14 constituencies in the Jharkhand assembly elections, Phase IV are having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. (Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections).
    6:37 AM, 16 Dec
    A mock poll is underway at a polling booth in Deoghar.
    6:36 AM, 16 Dec
    Out of the 221 candidates, 60(27 per cent) are crorepatis.
    6:31 AM, 16 Dec
    Party wise Crorepati Candidates: Among the major parties 12(80 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 9(60 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 6(75 per cent) out of 8 candidates analysed from JMM, 5(42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party and 3(50 per cent) out of 6 candidates from INC have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.
    6:28 AM, 16 Dec
    Average Assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase IV is Rs 1.25 crores.
    6:25 AM, 16 Dec
    Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 15 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 2.95 crores, 15 JVM(P) candidates analysed is Rs 1.46 crore, 13 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 51.19 lakhs, 12 AJSU Party candidates have average assets of Rs 2.47 crore and 8 JMM candidates have average assets worth Rs. 2.57 crore.
    6:23 AM, 16 Dec
    Age details of candidates: 82(37 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 110 (50 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 29(13 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.
    6:17 AM, 16 Dec
    Gender details of candidates: 23(10 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Jharkhand assembly election Phase IV.
    12:46 AM, 16 Dec
    The fifth and final phase of polling to 16 seats will be held on December 20. The results will be declared on 23 December.
    12:45 AM, 16 Dec
    Polling in the first three phases to 13, 20 and 17 seats ended on November 30, 7 and 12 respectively.
    12:45 AM, 16 Dec
    Webcasting would be done in 2,122 booths while only women polling personnel will be present in 70 polling stations
    12:45 AM, 16 Dec
    Webcasting would be done in 2,122 booths while only women polling personnel will be present in 70 polling stations
    12:44 AM, 16 Dec
    Polling will be held in Deoghar (SC), Jamua (SC), Chandankiyari (SC), Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara constituencies spread across four districts of the state.
    12:44 AM, 16 Dec
    Voting will commence at 7 am and end at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats while polling will continue till 5 pm in rest of the constituencies
    12:44 AM, 16 Dec
    The highest number of 25 candidates will lock horns in the Bokaro seat while the least number of eight nominees will contest the Nirsa constituency
    12:43 AM, 16 Dec
    A total of 221 candidates, including 23 women nominees, are in the fray in the elections.
    12:42 AM, 16 Dec
    A total of 47,85,009 electorate, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their franchise in the 15 Assembly seats that are going to polls in the fourth of the five phases, state Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said on Sunday.
    12:42 AM, 16 Dec
    The Congress has fielded Niraj Singh's widow Purnima Niraj Singh in the seat.
    12:42 AM, 16 Dec
    The BJP has nominated Ragini Singh, wife of sitting saffron party MLA Sanjeev Singh who is behind the bars in the murder case of his cousin Niraj Singh of the Congress.
    12:42 AM, 16 Dec
    Jharia seat will witness a direct fight between two women candidates of the same family.
    READ MORE

    More JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    jharkhand assembly elections 2019 jharkhand

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue