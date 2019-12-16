Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: Voting underway; PM Modi urges people to vote

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 5(33 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 4(27 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 1(8 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP and 5(42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.