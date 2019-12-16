For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 LIVE: Voting underway; PM Modi urges people to vote
India
Ranchi, Dec 16: Polling has begun at the 15 constituencies for the fourth phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections. The high-pitch campaign for the elections ended on Saturday.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Newest First Oldest First
Visuals from a polling booth in Dhanbad as voting for the fourth phase of #JharkhandElection2019 begins. Fifteen constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today. pic.twitter.com/aVB6IwADQN— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019
Voting underway in Dhanbad constituency
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में आज चौथे दौर के लिए मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे अपना वोट अवश्य डालें और लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व के भागीदार बनें।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019
As the fourth phase polling for Jharkhand Assembly election is underway, PM Modi urged voters to cast their votes. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Today is voting for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls. I appeal to all the voters to cast their votes and participate in this festival of democracy."
Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 8(53 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 7(47 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 4(31 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP and 6(50 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 5(33 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 4(27 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 1(8 per cent) out of 13 candidates analysed from BSP and 5(42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 4 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354) and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509).
Candidates with declared convicted cases: 3 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 14 constituencies in the Jharkhand assembly elections, Phase IV are having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. (Red Alert Constituencies are those which have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections).
Party wise Crorepati Candidates: Among the major parties 12(80 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from BJP, 9(60 per cent) out of 15 candidates analysed from JVM(P), 6(75 per cent) out of 8 candidates analysed from JMM, 5(42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from AJSU Party and 3(50 per cent) out of 6 candidates from INC have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.
Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 15 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 2.95 crores, 15 JVM(P) candidates analysed is Rs 1.46 crore, 13 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 51.19 lakhs, 12 AJSU Party candidates have average assets of Rs 2.47 crore and 8 JMM candidates have average assets worth Rs. 2.57 crore.
Age details of candidates: 82(37 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 110 (50 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 29(13 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.
READ MORE