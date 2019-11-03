  • search
    Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Former IRS officer Kumar appointed expenditure observer

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Nov 3: The Election Commission on Sunday appointed former Indian Revenue Service officer B Murali Kumar as special expenditure observer for Jharkhand Assembly poll.

    A Commission statement said he will supervise and monitor work being done by electoral machinery and ensure stringent and effective enforcement action against abuse of money power to allure voters.

    Given his past experience in the investigation wing of Income Tax Department, Kumar was also appointed Special Expenditure Observer for Vellore Parliamentary Constituency in Tamil Nadu and for the recently concluded assembly elections in Maharashtra.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 3, 2019, 14:26 [IST]
