Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: EC likely to announce poll schedule at 4.30 PM today

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Nov 1: The Election Commission will announce schedule for the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Friday evening, an official statement said. The term of the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5 next year. The ECI is expected to announce the full schedule at a press conference in Delhi at 4:30 PM.

There were speculations that the EC would announce schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections along with that of the Jharkhand, but the EC invite only refers to poll schedule for the eastern state.

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has 82 seats. While 81 members are directly elected by the people of the state, one is nominated. The tenure of the current assembly expires on on December 27 this year and the new government has to be formed before that.