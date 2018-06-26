Jharkhand: 6 Jaguar personnel killed, 4 injured in landmine blast triggered by Naxals

Around six Jharkhand Jaguar personnel killed, 4 injured in a landmine blast triggered by Naxals in Jharkhand's Garwa district on Tuesday.

Garhwa deputy commissioner Dr Neha Arora said, "We have reports about an encounter with the Maoists in the Burha Pahar area but so far we have received no updates about any casualties. We are waiting for more details."

The security forces recently launched a massive anti-Maoists offensive in the hilly region in a bid to capture the hilly terrain that had since long become a safe hideout for the rebel guerillas.

