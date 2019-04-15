Jharkhand: 3 Naxals, CRPF jawan martyred during an encounter in Giridih

Jamshedpur, Apr 15: Three Maoists and one CRPF jawan were killed in an encounter in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday, officials said.

The encounter between the two, took place around 6 am in the forests of Belbha Ghat area of the district when troops of the 7th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were undertaking operations, they said.

Three bodies of Maoists along with an AK-47 Rifle, three bullet magazines and four pipe bombs have been recovered from the encounter site till now, the officials said.

A CRPF jawan was martyred in the encounter, they added.

According to a government report, more than 90 civilians, 47 security forces personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh in 2018. In 2017 and 2016, the toll was 263 and 278 respectively.