  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand: 3 Naxals, CRPF jawan martyred during an encounter in Giridih

    By
    |

    Jamshedpur, Apr 15: Three Maoists and one CRPF jawan were killed in an encounter in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday, officials said.

    The encounter between the two, took place around 6 am in the forests of Belbha Ghat area of the district when troops of the 7th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were undertaking operations, they said.

    Jharkhand: 3 Naxals, CRPF jawan martyred during an encounter in Giridih
    Representational Image

    Three bodies of Maoists along with an AK-47 Rifle, three bullet magazines and four pipe bombs have been recovered from the encounter site till now, the officials said.

    Jharkhand: Three Maoist killed in encounter, 2 AK-47 recovered

    A CRPF jawan was martyred in the encounter, they added.

    According to a government report, more than 90 civilians, 47 security forces personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh in 2018. In 2017 and 2016, the toll was 263 and 278 respectively.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NAXALS News

    Read more about:

    naxals maoists crpf security forces chhattisgarh

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue