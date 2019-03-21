Jet Airways pilots write to PM about salary dues, say their stress ‘can easily compromise safety’

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 21: Jet pilots union have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to protect the airline and instruct the management to release their pending salaries.

    Jet Airways

    "We fear that the airline is on verge of collapse and this will leave thousands of people unemployed and change the dynamics of aviation as fares will increase due to reduction in capacity and travelling public will face major inconvenience," the letter read.

    "Stress in this section of employees can easily compromise safety and is not at all desirable in a profession that demands the highest levels of alertness and safety," it added.

    Pay salaries by month end or we will stop flying from April 1: Pilots warn Jet Airways

    On Tuesday, the guild threatened to stop flying from April 1 if there is no clarity on salary payments and resolution process by the end of this month. The guild represents around 1,000 domestic pilots at the airline.

    Jet Airways has posted losses of over Rs 1,000 crore for three consecutive quarters since March 2018. The carrier defaulted on loan repayments to banks on December 31.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday said only 41 aircraftof the debt-ridden private carrier are available for operations, with the number set to reduce in the coming weeks. The airline, which has 119 aircraft, has reduced its operations due to a liquidity crunch.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 18:19 [IST]
