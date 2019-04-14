Jet Airways pilots to stop flying from tomorrow

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 14: The pilots of the cash-strapped Jet Airways who had been threatening to go on strike if their salaries are not paid, have now finally decided that they would stop flying from tomorrow (April 15). The pilots' salaries are pending from mid-December.

Around 1,100 pilots of debt-laden Jet Airways will stop flying from 10 am on Monday, said reports.

The decision was reportedly taken by the Jet Airways' pilots body which id affiliated to National Aviator's Guild (NAG).

"As of today, we have not been paid for nearly three-and-a-half months and we don't know when we will be paid. So we have decided to go ahead with our call of no-flying from April 15. All 1,100 pilots of NAG will stop flying from 10 am Monday," said a Guild source as per a PTI report.

The NAG, which claims to represent around 1,100 of the 1,600 Jet Airways pilots, had earlier announced earlier that its members will not fly from April 1, unless their salary dues were cleared and clarity was provided on future payments by March 31. But later, they decided to deferred the agitation to April 15, saying it wanted to give more time to the new management.