Jet airways passengers suffer nose bleed: Why maintaining cabin pressure is important

New Delhi, Sep 20: In a bizarre incident, a Jet Airways flight with 166 passengers from Mumbai to Jaipur had to turn back shortly after take off, allegedly over a mistake by the crew.

Over 30 passengers suffered ear and nose bleed after the crew reportedly forgot to select a switch that helps maintain cabin pressure during take off. Oxygen masks were provided and many passengers complained of a headache.

Why is air pressurisation important:

The aircrafts pressurisation system is important. As we climb in altitude, the amount of air pressure on us decreases rapidly. The higher we comb, the air molecules spread farther apart and when we breathe, the lungs take in less air and less oxygen.

At 18,000 feet, the atmospheric pressure is down to 7.3 psi and there is just not enough oxygen in a breath of air to adequately supply to the brain.

Airliners fly between 30,000 to 40,000 feet and at those altitudes, the atmosphere provides less than 4 psi of pressure. To survive the high altitudes, an occupant of the aircraft needs help breathing. Hence the solution is to pump air into the airline so that the interior pressure is high enough to help in breathing.

How does pressurisation work?

The airplane body or fuselage is capable of withstanding a considerable amount of differential air pressure. In order to solve the problem of pressurisation, the systems constantly pump fresh and outside air into the fuselage.

In order to control the interior pressure and allow old air to exit, there is a motorised door called as the outflow valve located near the tail of the aircraft. The valves are controlled by the aircraft's pressurisation system. In case higher pressure is needed inside the cabin the door closes. In order to reduce cabin pressure the door slowly opens, allowing more air to escape. It is in fact the simplest system on any aircraft.

Nose bleed:

The air inside an aircraft cabin is very low in humidity. It is essential that on long flights one should drink plenty of water to remain hydrated.

Experts say that dry cabin air is a major factor for nose bleed. It is important to keep the nasal passage moist. The dry cabin air could lead to more irritation and a nose bleed could occur.