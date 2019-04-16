Jet Airways operating 5 planes, seeks emergency funds

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 16: Jet Airways has sought emergency funds from banks and is currently operating only five planes, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said on Tuesday.

The cash-strapped airline has already suspended its international operations till April 18.

Separately, the civil aviation ministry would convene meetings of representatives of airlines and airports on April 18 to discuss capacity expansion, rising airfares and other issues.

Earlier in the day, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has opted out of bidding for stake acquisition in the ailing airline.The development came after Etihad Airways and TPG Capital threatened to walk out of the deal if Goyal was a part of it.

Naresh Goyal opts out from bidding process of Jet Airways; flight ops likely to shut down

The full service carrier, which is currently operating less than 10 aircraft, is awaiting fresh fund infusion under a debt resolution plan.