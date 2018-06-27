Jet Airways offers on domestic and international flights

Jet Airways has launched a new sale offering massive discounts on tickets. Jet Airways is giving up to 25 and 30 per cent off on base airfare on domestic and international tickets respectively. The offer started from June 26. Fliers can book tickets till June 30. This offer is available on both one way and return journeys.

Terms & Conditions:

Tickets must be purchased between Jun 26, 2018 and Jun 30, 2018

Applicable on one way and return journeys on flights operated by Jet Airways

International flights:

Up to 30% discount is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy from India to our international network on flights operated by Jet Airways

This offer is not applicable for travel to Amsterdam, Colombo and Paris

Travel must commence on or after Jun 26, 2018. Exception - Travel to Manchester must commence on or after Nov 5, 2018

Applicable on select booking classes

Flights within India:

Up to 25% discount is applicable on base fare in Economy on select flights within India

Travel must commence on or after Jul 11, 2018

Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure

Applicable on booking class - B

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, flight restriction and / or travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule

Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

