Jet Airways offers on domestic and international flights

    Jet Airways has launched a new sale offering massive discounts on tickets. Jet Airways is giving up to 25 and 30 per cent off on base airfare on domestic and international tickets respectively. The offer started from June 26. Fliers can book tickets till June 30. This offer is available on both one way and return journeys.

    Terms & Conditions:

    Tickets must be purchased between Jun 26, 2018 and Jun 30, 2018
    Applicable on one way and return journeys on flights operated by Jet Airways

    International flights:

    • Up to 30% discount is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy from India to our international network on flights operated by Jet Airways
    • This offer is not applicable for travel to Amsterdam, Colombo and Paris
    • Travel must commence on or after Jun 26, 2018. Exception - Travel to Manchester must commence on or after Nov 5, 2018
    • Applicable on select booking classes

    Flights within India:

    • Up to 25% discount is applicable on base fare in Economy on select flights within India
    • Travel must commence on or after Jul 11, 2018
    • Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure
    • Applicable on booking class - B
    • Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, flight restriction and / or travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule

    Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 10:37 [IST]
