Jet Airways flight with 96 passengers on-board makes emergency landing at Indore airport

    Bhopal, Sep 30: A Hyderabad bound Jet Airways flight with 96 passengers on-board made an emergency landing at Indore airport on Sunday due to a technical glitch in the engine. All passengers are said to be safe.

    It is the latest in a string of embarrassing incidents for the airline.

    Recently, Jet airways has been in news after several passengers on a Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight suffered nose and ear bleeding as the pilots forgot to switch on the system to maintain cabin pressure.

    Those affected were given medical attention while alternative flights were arranged, Jet Airways said.

    In January, two Jet Airways pilots were grounded for getting into a brawl and storming out of the cockpit briefly during a New Year's Day flight from London to Mumbai.

    Rapid growth in the domestic aviation sector has in recent months coincided with increased air safety violations, prompting the DGCA to go in for safety audits of airlines.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 14:10 [IST]
