    Jet Airways crisis: Suresh Prabhu calls for review of flight cancellations, increase in airfare

    New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has called for a review of issues related to struggling Jet Airways, including rising fares and flight cancellations. On Monday, the airline's lenders failed to arrive at a consensus on its plea for emergency funding.

    Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu

    Prabhu has also asked Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola to take necessary steps to protect the rights and safety of passengers.

    Jet Airways is grappling with acute financial crunch and is operating less than 10 planes besides temporarily suspending international operations.

    "Directed Secretary @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares, flight cancellations etc," Prabhu said in a tweet.

    Besides asking the secretary to take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety, Prabhu has called for working with all stakeholders for their well being.

    In an internal communication on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube had said the airline's international operations will remain suspended until April 18. The airline had earlier cancelled its foreign operations from April 12 to April 15.

    A body representing Jet Airways pilots had earlier on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save jobs at the airline and urged the State Bank of India to infuse the struggling carrier with Rs 1,500 crore as part of a rescue deal that was agreed upon last month.

    The debt-ridden airline is operating only six to seven planes at present. Its entire fleet has been grounded after it defaulted on payments to banks, pilots and suppliers.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 13:57 [IST]
