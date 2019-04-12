  • search
    Jet Airways cancels all international flights till Monday; PMO calls for urgent meeting

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Jet Airways, facing its worst existential crisis in its over 25-year-old history, Friday extended suspension of its international operations till next Monday due to severe liquidity issues.

    Jet Airways spokesperson said,''Jet Airways has cancelled its international operations from 12-15 April, 2019. It is working to minimise guest inconvenience using its 24x7 Contact Centre, Guest Relations & Social Media response teams, to handle schedule adjustments.''

    ''In parallel, the airline's management and its key stakeholders including its consortium of lenders, continue to work closely towards resolving the current situation,'' the spokesperson said.

    Jet was the largest domestic carrier operating in the international sector with a hub in Amsterdam, where a cargo agent had taken possession of an aircraft this on Tuesday demanding bill payment. This led to the cancellation of the Amsterdam-Mumbai flight that day.

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 20:08 [IST]
