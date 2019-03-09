  • search
    JEST 2019 Physics result declared

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: The JEST 2019 Physics result has been declared. The results are also available on the official website.

    The JEST 2019 Physics exam was conducted on February 17 2019. Official data says that 13,937 candidates appeared for the examinations. Out of 6,654 candidates, 398 have obtained qualifying marks for MSc/Integrated PhD And 692 for PHD of the total 7,283 candidates. The results are available on jest.org.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 9:55 [IST]
