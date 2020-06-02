Jessica Lal killer, Manu Sharma released from Delhi's Tihar jail

  • search
    New Delhi, June 02: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has approved the premature release of Manu Sharma, who was serving a life term the infamous Jessica Lal murder case, along with 18 others.

    Manu Sharma has been imprisoned in the murder of model Jessica Lall for 14 years.

    Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has accepted the Delhi government's sentence review board (SRB) recommendation for premature release.

    Sharma, son of former Union minister Vinod Sharma, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in December 2006 for killing Jessica Lal in 1999.

    A trial court had acquitted him, but the high court reversed the order and the Supreme Court later upheld his life sentence in April 2010.

    Lal was shot dead by Sharma after she had refused to serve him liquor at the Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani at Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on the night of April 30, 1999.

