JeM using US made rifles in Kashmir

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: The security forces have recovered sophisticated weapons from two top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists who were killed in an encounter at Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The forces recovered one M 16 and one AK rifle from the terrorists following the encounter. Other material to were seized. The operation was part of a crackdown on JeM modules following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

The US made rifle has been used on various occasions by terrorists of the JeM.

Officials say that the recovery of this sophisticated weapon makes the link clear between the Pakistan army and terrorists in the Valley.

This is the third time that the M4 Carbine has been seized in the Valley. The last time the weapons was recovered was following an encounter involving Talha Rashid, the nephew of JeM chief, Maulana Masood Azhar.

Prior to this, a similar weapon was recovered following an encounter with Usman Haider, who was also the nephew of the JeM chief.

It may be recalled that a picture of a terrorist by the name Sameer Tiger holding the rifle at Pulwama had gone viral. However it was learnt that Tiger, who was part of the Hizbul Mujahideen had borrowed the weapon to pose with it.

This weapon is extensively used by the United States Armed Forces and is largely replacing the M 16 rifle. The M4 is capable of mounting the M203 and M320 grenade launchers. The M4 is capable of firing in semi-automatic and three-round burst modes (like the M16A2 and M16A4), while the M4A1 is capable of firing in semi-auto and fully automatic modes (like the M16A1 and M16A3).