JeM terrorists walked from Shakargah camp to Samba border before infiltrating into Kashmir

New Delhi, Nov 22: The terrorists trained in commando warfare waked from the Jaish-e-Mohammad camp at Shakargah to the Samba border before they made their way to Nagrota, investigations have revealed.

The four JeM terrorists gunned down by the security forces last week were highly trained and were in the process of undertaking a major terror attack, investigations also suggested.

The four terrorists boarded a truck (JK01AL 1055) at around 2.30 am on Wednesday. The truck moved towards Kashmir using the Narwal bypass route before it was intercepted at the Ban toll plaza.

Four JeM terrorists were gunned down in an encounter at Nagrota on Thursday. They were on their way to execute a major attack in the Valley. The handler asks about their whereabouts and whether they had any difficulty in reaching. To this the terrorist replies 2 baje or 2 O clock.

The message was sent to the MPD mobile from Pakistan that was being used by the terrorists. This is not an android phone and is used only for text messages and chats.

The terrorists had plans of disrupting the district development council (DDC) elections.

The decision by India to hold these elections had irked Pakistan due to which the ISI along with the Jaish-e-Mohammad planned a major attack to disrupt the elections.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that they were planning a strike on the anniversary of the 26/11 attacks. Their intention was also to derail the election process.

The IB officer also said that Pakistan had planned a series of propaganda activities in the Valley, but were not getting the desired results. The fact that the security forces had gunned down a large number of terrorists had also derailed Pakistan's agenda.

The officer cited above said that the very fact that there is such enthusiasm among the political class to take part in the elections also did not bode well with Pakistan. Looking the seizures in Nagrota, it is clear that something really big was planned. Had the four JeM terrorists managed to get away, an unthinkable catastrophe would have taken place, the officer also said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials following the killing of four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists at Nagrota.

The terrorists killed in the encounter on Thursday came in a truck in which it was written, 'death keeps no calendar. The investigations showed that the truck bore a fake registration number.

The gun battle started at around 5 am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday. Jammu district police chief SSP Shridhar Patil said that around 5 AM some terrorists opened fire at security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area.