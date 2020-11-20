JeM terrorists killed in Nagrota attack were planning big attack on 26/11 anniversary

Painstaking and meticulous: The NIA’s year and a half probe into the Pulwama attack

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 20: The terrorists killed in the Nagrota attack were planning a major attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Sources tell OneIndia that the terrorists had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir with an intention of carrying out something big to coincide with the anniversary of the 26/11 attacks.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials following the killing of four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists at Nagrota.

The terrorists killed in the encounter on Thursday came in a truck in which it was written, 'death keeps no calendar. The investigations showed that the truck bore a fake registration number.

The gun battle started at around 5 am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday. Jammu district police chief SSP Shridhar Patil said that around 5 AM some terrorists opened fire at security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area.

"Four terrorists have been neutralised and one police constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. Area is being sanitised," the police said.

The terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition. They were on the verge of executing a big plan, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said. Singh also said that the truck driver is absconding and the police has launched a manhunt for him. It is possible that they were planning a big attack.

Singh also said that the kind of seizure is unprecedented and it is possible that they were planning to target the DDC elections. However, investigations are still on, he had said.

Following the operation, 11 AK-47s rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades and other devices were recovered. Singh also said that during a routine check, a truck was intercepted at 5 am.

The driver of the truck fled, Singh said while adding that the terrorists opened heavy fire and also lobbed grenades. More forces were called in and grenades were lobbed too, he further said.