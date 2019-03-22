JeM terrorist linked to Pulwama attack mastermind arrested in Delhi

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 22: Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Sajjad Khan reportedly linked to Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir has been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell. He was arrested from near the Red Fort area on Thursday night.

    The Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir had been eliminated earlier this month in the Tral area of South Kashmir. The encounter in Pinglish area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district lasted past midnight in which Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Mudasir Ahmed Khan alias 'Mohd Bhai' was among the three militants killed.

    On 14 February 2019, a convoy of 78 vehicles transporting more than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel from Jammu to Srinagar was travelling on National Highway 44. The convoy had left Jammu around 03:30 IST and was carrying a large number of personnel due to the highway having been shut down for two days prior. The convoy was scheduled to reach its destination before sunset.

    At Lethpora near Awantipora, around 15:15 IST, a bus carrying security personnel was rammed by a car carrying explosives. It caused a blast which killed 40 CRPF personnel of the 76th Battalion and injured many others.

