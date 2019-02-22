  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JeM plans another suicide strike: IB says plot aimed at distracting armed forces

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The Intelligence Bureau has sounded an alert that the Jaish-e-Mohammad may be planning another attack similar on the lines of the Pulwama terror strike.

    JeM plans another suicide strike: IB says plot aimed at distracting armed forces

    IB sources tell OneIndia that the attack that is being planned may be similar compared to the Pulwama attack. Further the IB also says that this could be a ploy to distract the security forces, who are planning action against Pakistan.

    Also Read | Azhar makes Pulwama attack political, tells Pak on how to send Modi packing

    India has warned Pakistan of action, following which there has been a high state of alert in Pakistan. Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan even asked the army to remain on standby in the wake of India planning action.

    India on the other hand has been planning a series of action against Pakistan. India first withdrew the most favoured nation status. There were also a series of high level meetings that discussed the possible military action against Pakistan.

    Among the action discussed were surgical strikes, limited conflict and also aerial strikes.

    Read more about:

    jaish e mohammad intelligence bureau terror attack

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue