JeM plans another suicide strike: IB says plot aimed at distracting armed forces

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 22: The Intelligence Bureau has sounded an alert that the Jaish-e-Mohammad may be planning another attack similar on the lines of the Pulwama terror strike.

IB sources tell OneIndia that the attack that is being planned may be similar compared to the Pulwama attack. Further the IB also says that this could be a ploy to distract the security forces, who are planning action against Pakistan.

India has warned Pakistan of action, following which there has been a high state of alert in Pakistan. Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan even asked the army to remain on standby in the wake of India planning action.

India on the other hand has been planning a series of action against Pakistan. India first withdrew the most favoured nation status. There were also a series of high level meetings that discussed the possible military action against Pakistan.

Among the action discussed were surgical strikes, limited conflict and also aerial strikes.