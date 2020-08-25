A hit at Balakot ensured JeM set aside plan for another Pulwama attack

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Jaish-e-Mohammad were in the process of carrying out another major strike in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

The National Investigation Agency said that after the Pulwama attack, plans were on to carry out a major strike in Jammu and Kashmir. However, India decided to retaliate in a strong manner and carried out the Balakot air strikes in which a facility of the JeM was severely hit.

In the chargesheet the NIA said that JeM had planned another big attack after Pulwama, but the Balakot strike on the JeM facility made them cancel their plans.

India made a strong statement in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, when it entered into Pakistan and destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammad facility. Popularly known as the Balakot air strike, this operation was code named "Operation Bandar." The name Bandar which means monkey was taken to maintain utmost secrecy.

During the strike, the IAF used Spice 200 precision guided munitions to hit the target.

Five of the six designated targets were hit at the Jaish-e-Mohammad training facility in Balakot.

In its chargesheet filed today, the NIA 19 terrorists including Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Maulana Masood Azhar have been named.

The NIA has also charged Rauf Asghar, brother of Azhar and the launchpad commander of the JeM, Ammar Alvi. Seven persons have been arrested in the case while 5 are still absconding.

The 13,000 page chargesheet was filed at the special court in Jammu. It names Mohammad Umer Farooq as the key conspirator of the attack. He is the nephew of Azhar and son of IC-814 hijacker Ibrahim Azhar.