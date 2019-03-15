JEECUP 2019 revised schedule

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 15: The JEECUP 2019 has been postponed. The revised dates will be available on the official website.

The exam was earlier scheduled for April 28. However due to the Lok Sabha elections, the date has now been postponed.

The exam will now be held on May 26, three days after the Lok Sabha election results are declared. The entrance exam for engineering/technology diploma courses will be held on May 26, 2019 morning shift starting at 9 am, while the exam for admission to other courses will be conducted in the afternoon shift beginning 2:30 pm. The admit cards once released will be available on jeecup.nic.in.