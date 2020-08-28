JEE, NEET 2020: 6 Opposition-ruled states file plea in SC against holding exams amid COVID-19

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 28: 6 Opposition-ruled states have requested the Supreme Court on Friday against the government's decision to hold National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2020 and Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main 2020) examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the reports, ministers from 6 States- West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Maharashtra file review petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of August 17 order of the Court and postponement of JEE, NEET scheduled to be held in September.

Earlier, the upreme court said that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30.

Upholding the UGC decision to hold final year exams, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said if any state feels they can't conduct exams by that date amid the coronavirus pandemic, they must approach the UGC for new dates to hold the exam.

The bench also comprising justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said states are required to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines and for any exemption they will have to seek permission. "States can postpone final year exams under Disaster Management Act but fresh dates have to be fixed in consultation with UGC," it said.

At a virtual meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had expressed concern that states would be blamed and the Centre would put the onus of conducting the exams on them, including arranging transportation and accommodation for students.