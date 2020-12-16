YouTube
    JEE-Mains to be held four times a year starting 2021, first round in Feb

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Wednesday.

    The first edition of the exam will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May.

    "We have examined the suggestions received from students and various quarters and it has been decided that JEE-Mains will be held in four sessions in February, March, April and May," Nishank said.

    JEE Main 2021 exams from February onwards

    "The first session will be held from February 23-26 and the results will be declared within five days from the last date of exams," he said.

    "The move will ensure that students don't miss out on opportunities due to clash of exams or due to the COVID-19 situation at present," he added.

    Nishank also said students will be given a choice to answer 75 questions (25 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 (30 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).

