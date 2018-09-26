JEE Main Registration: Check details

New Delhi, Sep 26: The JEE Main Registration will end this week. You need to apply soon on the official website.

For the first NTA led JEE Main exam, online registration will end on September 30. Online payment of fees can be done till October 1 (11.50 pm). NTA will allow candidates to edit the application form, if they wish to, from October 8 to October 14. JEE Main (I) admit card will be released in December and the exam is slated to be held in January 2019.

This is the first exam to be conducted by the NTA after it was officially assigned to handle entrance exams like JEE Main, NEET, GPAT, CMAT and NET exams which were earlier conducted by CBSE and AICTE.

JEE Main is conducted for granting admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions. This year, the exam will be held from January 6 to January 20, 2019.

This year, onwards, JEE main will be held twice a year. The best score, of the two, will be considered for admission.

As per the latest update released by NTA, aadhaar number is not mandatory for registering for JEE main. This clarification from the agency came in the wake of several queries raised about the mandatory filling up of the aadhaar number in the UGC NET registration. NTA will conduct the UGC NET for those subjects which were earlier conducted by CBSE; for science subjects CSIR will continue conducting the exam.

JEE Main (I) registration can be done at nta.ac.in.