JEE Main, NEET update: Railways announces 4 special trains for students

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi,Sep 03: Indian Railways on Wednesday announced special train service for students taking Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG), and National Defence Academy (NDA) exams. The train service will be available to the students only from September 04 to 15, 2020.

"Indian Railways have decided to run 4 pairs of special trains between 4th and 15th September for the convenience of students taking JEE Mains, NEET, NDA and other examinations in Rajasthan," says the Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges began on Tuesday amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic even as the chorus continued to grow for postponement of the crucial exam which has already been deferred twice.

Scenes outside exam centres across the country reflected the 'new normal' amid the pandemic: staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gates, distribution of masks, and students queuing up with safe social distance among them.

JEE-Mains, the first large scale exam to be conducted amid the pandemic, is scheduled from September 1 to 6. Over 9 lakh candidates have registered for the exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).